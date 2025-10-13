Whether seeking capital growth or dividend income from shares, there are tons of ways to get ahead financially right now.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Tech stocks, value shares, dividends, gold…there are so many ways to make money in this bull market

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Stocks are in a strong bull market right now. As a result, there are many different ways for investors to make money. Whether that’s looking for capital gains or dividend income from shares, there are a lot of great options. Here are four different areas of the market that could be worth considering today.

Tech stocks

It’s no secret that tech stocks are flying right now. Today, we’re in the midst of a powerful artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tech revolution, and the companies at the heart of it are delivering strong gains for investors.

One stock I really like here is Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). It’s a US-listed company that provides powerful data solutions. Using its platform, companies of all shapes and sizes can structure their data effectively, eliminating siloes. They can then apply AI models to it securely and use it to gain insights.

Right now, Snowflake has a lot of momentum. Last quarter, for example, product revenue growth was 32% (up from 26% in the previous quarter). That’s a strong level of top-line growth. And if the company can keep growing like this, it could be a great long-term investment (despite the fact it has a high valuation today).

Of course, it may not continue growing like this. We could see companies suddenly spend less on AI.

However, I think it’s well positioned for future growth. To my mind, the stock – up 57% this year – deserves a look.

Value shares

If tech stocks are too racy, value shares (those that appear undervalued) could be worth considering. Plenty of shares in this area of the market are doing well right now.

An example here is insurer Prudential. It’s up 59% this year but still looks cheap on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.4 (below the UK market average).

It’s not without risk – its focused on the Asian and African markets and these can be unpredictable. I believe the stock warrants attention though.

Dividend shares

Dividend shares are another potential option for those who are a little more cautious when it comes to investing. These pay investors regular income (out of company profits).

On the London Stock Exchange, there are many shares yielding 6% or more today. Names include MNG, Aviva, and Primary Health Properties. While dividends are never guaranteed, I think all of these stocks are worth a look.

Gold stocks

Gold stocks are also worth highlighting. These are shares in companies that explore for and/or produce gold. The price of gold’s around $4,000 per ounce today. Yet plenty of well-established gold producers have costs under $2,000 per ounce.

What this means is that many companies are making a ton of money right now. And this is translating to great returns for investors.

I’ll point out that gold stocks are higher up on the risk spectrum, because a lot of things can go wrong in the mining industry.

They could be worth including in a portfolio though. Some names worth checking out include Newmont, Barrick Mining, and Pan African Resources.