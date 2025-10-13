Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares near 52-week lows that warrant attention today

2 FTSE 100 shares near 52-week lows that warrant attention today

These FTSE 100 shares are out of favour right now. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon believes they’re capable of outperforming the market.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the weekend, I screened the FTSE 100 index for shares trading within 5% of their 52-week lows. Six names came up.

Here’s a look at two I believe warrant attention.

The Footsie’s largest tech stock has tanked

First up, we have RELX (LSE: REL). The largest technology company in the UK (and the 10th-largest in the FTSE 100 overall), it’s a provider of data and analytics decision tools for businesses.

This stock’s experienced quite a significant pullback recently. Currently, it’s trading about 19% below its 2025 highs.

It seems the stock’s been sucked into the whole ‘AI is going to eat software’ thesis. The logic here is that automation’s going to lead to fewer ‘seats’ that data/software companies like RELX can charge businesses for.

Now, this is certainly a long-term risk. However, I wonder if it’s overblown and now baked into the share price?

Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is under 25. That’s quite a reasonable valuation for a data company with a high return on capital (three-year average of 27%).

Looking at brokers’ price targets, analysts certainly like the stock right now. At present, the average price target is about £41 – roughly 21% above the current share price.

It’s worth noting that in July, the company said that demand for its generative AI tools from lawyers and scientists was high and that it was confident of further growth as new products launch.

The opportunity in front of us remains very exciting,” said CFO Nick Luff in an interview.

Putting this all together, I think the stock’s worth a closer look right now.

A defensive dividend stock for portfolio protection

The second stock I want to highlight is Unilever (LSE: ULVR). The owner of brands such as Dove, Domestos, and Vaseline, it’s the Footsie’s largest consumer goods company.

The reason I think this stock’s also worth a look right now is that it’s defensive in nature. Defensive stocks haven’t fared too well recently, as investors have been in a ‘risk-on’ mood. However, if we start to see a bit more volatility in the market, things are likely to change. For example, if growth stocks suddenly pull back sharply and sentiment shifts to ‘risk-off’, I’d expect defensive names like Unilever to surge.

One other thing I like about this stock is that there’s a nice dividend yield on offer. Currently, it’s about 3.5% so there’s potential for income too.

Of course, if investors remain focused on high-growth AI stocks, defensive names like Unilever could underperform. It’s fair to say that this isn’t the most exciting company in the world.

I think it could play a valuable role in a diversified portfolio in the months and years ahead however, and is therefore worth considering. To my mind, this stock’s a good hedge against tech stock volatility.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Dividend Shares

If an investor bought the highest-yielding FTSE 250 stocks, here’s the passive income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides a list of the highest-yielding options to consider for investors who want to push the boat out…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I could make £16,771 a year in dividend income over time from another £20,000 in this high-yield FTSE 100 gem!

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins has held shares in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 financial stock for years and thinks the time may be…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Is BP’s sub-£5 share price set to rocket after activating huge Iraq oil deal?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has gained since the beginning of Q2, but Simon Watkins thinks it could soar on huge new…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £20,000 in an ISA today could be worth in 10 years…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With the right type of ISA, a sound investment/risk management strategy, and a long-term mindset, the results can be fantastic.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

No retirement plan? Here’s how a stock market crash could help!

| Mark Hartley

Most investors fear a stock market crash, but for those who are prepared, it can be an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the Tesco share price could reach £…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Tesco share price has more than double the average UK stock market return in the last 12 months. But…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

Experts reckon generative AI could add billions to the value of these 5 FTSE 100 stocks

| James Beard

These FTSE 100 stocks stand to gain from the fourth industrial revolution that’s disrupting many industries. James Beard takes a…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the Nvidia share price could reach $…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even as it reaches new record highs, institutional investors remain bullish on the Nvidia share price, hiking their forecasts for…

Read more »