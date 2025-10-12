Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for better value than Lloyds shares? Check out this lesser-known bank

Looking for better value than Lloyds shares? Check out this lesser-known bank

Dr James Fox believe that Lloyds shares are approaching fair value. He thinks this under-the-radar banking group may outperform its larger peers.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have pushed higher and higher this year, reflecting optimism about credit security in the UK and more supportive trends in the form of interest/hedging income.

However, there’s certainly an argument that Lloyds is now trading close to fair value. That doesn’t mean it can’t appreciate further and that the share won’t continue to gain in the long run. But it does suggest that if I want market-beating growth, I should look elsewhere.

So, what’s that somewhere else? Well, one stock that I absolutely believe investors should consider is Arbuthnot Banking Group (LSE:ARBB). Let’s take a closer look.

A little more on Arbuthnot

Arbuthnot is a diversified UK financial services firm spanning private banking, specialist lending, and wealth management.

Unlike Lloyds, which focuses on mass-market retail and commercial banking, Arbuthnot targets affluent clients and SMEs with a relationship-driven model. It also operates niche subsidiaries providing asset-backed and working capital finance.

The group’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 52% as of H1 2025, down from 58% at the end of 2024, reflecting a strategy of holding a conservative portion of deposits as loans while maintaining strong liquidity and selective credit exposure.

Valuation metrics are key

Arbuthnot trades at a steep discount to Lloyds across all major valuation metrics. We can attribute some of this to the size of the banks — Arbuthnot is valued at just £150m, meaning it‘s a fraction of the size of Lloyds.

However, the data is telling. Arbuthnot’s earnings forecast indicates a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio that falls from 8 times in 2025 to 5.6 times by 2027. This compares favourably with Lloyds at 11.8 times and 7.5 times over the same period.

On a price-to-book basis, Arbuthnot trades at just 0.53 times for 2025, less than half of Lloyds’ 1.18 times, suggesting the market assigns limited value to its lending and wealth operations despite strong profitability.

While it’s not a perfect science, we can also see that the bank had net assets per share of £16.49 at the end of June. Meanwhile, the stock trades for around £9.

Arbuthnot’s dividend yield is also higher than Lloyds throughout the forecasting period, rising from 5.98% in 2025 to 6.82% in 2027. Lloyds offers 4.24% to 5.73%.

In short, Lloyds trades at a premium for scale and stability, but Arbuthnot offers deeper value, higher income potential, and greater leverage to improving credit conditions.

The bottom line

Arbuthnot isn’t without its risks. Its size is clearly perceived as a risk by the market, but investors should also be wary of the considerable spread between the buying and selling price. An investor would need to see some sizeable share price growth to get past the break-even point.

However, for me at least, the data suggests that Arbuthnot could be a strong long-term performer. It’s a good dividend payer and it looks materially undervalued.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

2 ETFS and a FTSE 250 trust to consider from the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland spotlights a trio of investment options from the London Stock Exchange. Collectively, they offer both growth and income…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce vs Nvidia: which is the best growth stock for Britons to consider buying for 2026 and beyond?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Britons love these two growth stocks. But which one has more potential for 2026 and beyond? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 18% in days! Should I sell this luxury brand in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

One of my favourite holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio has slumped 18% in the past few days.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Flirting with £12, can the Rolls-Royce share price sustain this rally – or is a correction overdue?

| Mark Hartley

After reaching just shy of £12, the Rolls-Royce share price has tapered off. Is the rally coming to an end,…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks & Shares ISA to retire early?

| Dr. James Fox

More Britons should be using the Stocks and Shares ISA. It’s an incredible vehicle for building wealth, earning a passive…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

With its 9% yield and trading 54% below fair value, is it time I buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income gem?

| Mark Hartley

Legal & General’s high yield and cheap valuation make it tempting for passive income investors, but recent results show it’s…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

3 things serious investors NEVER say about stocks

| Stephen Wright

In the stock market, it can be hard to separate investing from gambling. But as Warren Buffett points out, the…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in a FTSE 100 index tracker 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks are a big part of the FTSE 100, but the UK’s largest index also has shares growth investors…

Read more »