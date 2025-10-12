Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target a £777 monthly passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £777 monthly passive income?

Harvey Jones does some sums to show how much investors need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a major passive income stream for retirement.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 shares are a brilliant way to build a high and rising passive income for retirement. They offer the prospect of earning money without raising much of a sweat. There are risks though.

How much of a second income investors receive will depend on a string of factors, from the type of shares they choose to how long they hold them.

Build long-term income

Let’s say an investor is aiming to generate £777 each month, which works out at £9,324 a year. Using the 4% rule, which suggests investors can sustainably withdraw 4% of their portfolio annually without eating into their capital too much, they’d need around £233,000 invested to hit that target.

Some FTSE 100 shares yield as much as 8% or 9%, but these tend to be at the high end of the risk scale, because companies need to generate a lot of cash to achieve that. So investors shouldn’t purely target high yielders. Before choosing a stock, consider whether the business is likely to maintain or grow its payments over time. Diversifying across multiple holdings reduces the risk that one disappointing payout will derail the overall plan.

By investing regularly in a Stocks and Shares ISA over the years, dividends and share price growth compound, enhancing the portfolio’s passive income potential. Even modest yields can grow into a meaningful sum if given enough years. Patience, discipline and a long-term view are essential.

HSBC is a top FTSE 100 dividend stock

Picking the right shares is vital, but nobody gets it right every time. Even the top companies can take investors by surprise.

Take HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA). Shares in the FTSE 100 bank tumbled 6% on Thursday (9 October), after it announced the planned £10.7bn acquisition of Hang Seng Bank to consolidate its presence in Hong Kong. The dip may have shaken some existing shareholders, but others may view it as a buying opportunity.

HSBC shares have had a brilliant run, rising around 40% over the last year and 220% over five years, with dividends on top. The trailing yield is a pretty meaty 5.1%, and that’s forecast to hit 5.5% in 2026. The board has also been very generous with share buybacks, although that programme will now pause to fund the Hang Seng deal. That largely explains the share price drop.

Long-term rewards

Even so, I think HSBC looks well worth considering right now. The shares appear good value, trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 10. However, tensions between the US and China have flared up again, and given HSBC’s heavy exposure to Asia, it will be caught in the crossfire.

Investors also worry about an AI bubble and the risk of a wider stock market correction, which would leave few shares unscathed. Those concerned might prefer to feed money in gradually rather than dive in headfirst

It may also make sense to build a balanced portfolio of around 15 to 20 dividend shares to spread risk. Then crucially, hold them for the long term. The real rewards of investing don’t come overnight, but from sticking with the plan for years. With luck, when retirement comes, that second income will roll in nicely.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is piling up cash rather than investing. Is that a warning signal?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been wondering what Warren Buffett's enormous and growing cash pile says about the current stock market. But…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

2 ETFS and a FTSE 250 trust to consider from the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland spotlights a trio of investment options from the London Stock Exchange. Collectively, they offer both growth and income…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce vs Nvidia: which is the best growth stock for Britons to consider buying for 2026 and beyond?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Britons love these two growth stocks. But which one has more potential for 2026 and beyond? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Looking for better value than Lloyds shares? Check out this lesser-known bank

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believe that Lloyds shares are approaching fair value. He thinks this under-the-radar banking group may outperform its…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 18% in days! Should I sell this luxury brand in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

One of my favourite holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio has slumped 18% in the past few days.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Flirting with £12, can the Rolls-Royce share price sustain this rally – or is a correction overdue?

| Mark Hartley

After reaching just shy of £12, the Rolls-Royce share price has tapered off. Is the rally coming to an end,…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks & Shares ISA to retire early?

| Dr. James Fox

More Britons should be using the Stocks and Shares ISA. It’s an incredible vehicle for building wealth, earning a passive…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

With its 9% yield and trading 54% below fair value, is it time I buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income gem?

| Mark Hartley

Legal & General’s high yield and cheap valuation make it tempting for passive income investors, but recent results show it’s…

Read more »