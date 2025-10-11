Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This penny stock surged 100% in six months! Will it do it again?

This penny stock surged 100% in six months! Will it do it again?

This natural gas penny stock could be set to deliver explosive long-term returns for growth investors if there are no delays to its imminent production!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The world of penny stocks is notoriously volatile, but it opens the door to explosive returns. These tiny companies have enormous room for growth. And investors who can spot the diamonds in the rough can see their wealth expand, sometimes in a matter of a few months.

That’s certainly been the case for Aminex (LSE:AEX) shares, which have shot up by almost 60% in the last six months. And this gain was closer to 100% when ignoring the recent October slide.

This perfectly demonstrates the volatile nature of penny stocks. But at a market-cap of just £74m and a share price of 1.7p, the company is still small enough to deliver further tremendous gains if it can continue to execute.

So the question now becomes, should investors be considering this business for their own portfolio?

A new player in natural gas

As a quick crash course, Aminex is a young and upcoming exploration enterprise operating in Tanzania. It owns a 25% stake in the Ruvuma production sharing agreement, which governs the development of the Ntorya gas field.

The objective of this project is to supply natural gas via a new pipeline to a nearby processing plant. It’s currently in the construction phase with first gas expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026. Assuming there are no delays, this points to imminent and substantial cash flows for Aminex.

Initial production forecasts for this project are expected to be 60 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d). At recent local prices, that roughly translates into $87.6m a year, 25% of which, or $21.9m, would be heading in Aminex’s direction.

This is a very rough calculation. And in reality, there are additional costs that need to be paid, reducing the firm’s net take. But nevertheless, it still represents an incoming surge of cash flow for the business. And with a planned production ramp-up to 140 MMscf/d, the group could enjoy further organic growth in the following years.

What to watch

With Aminex approaching its transition from exploration to production, the group’s risk profile is significantly lower compared to other similar businesses. However, there are still substantial risk factors that investors must consider.

Commodity prices have a habit of fluctuating. And since production incurs mostly fixed costs, sudden drops in natural gas prices both globally and domestically could harm margins. There’s also the risk that the actual resource reserves don’t contain the expected gas volumes or pressure, leading to downward revisions in project lifetime and production output.

But even if the geological surveys prove accurate, the firm’s cash supplies are limited. In fact, the group has recently completed a new equity issue to raise $4m (before expenses) to shore up the balance sheet while construction continues. Any unexpected delays could mean further equity dilution.

The bottom line

There’s a lot to be excited about. Successful execution could see this business thrive and expand into new projects beyond 2026. However, with most of this growth potentially already baked into the share price, any stumble could trigger a steep sell-off.

Right now, the risk’s simply too high requiring flawless execution. But, given a bit more time, that could change potentially paving the way for massive growth. That’s why I’m adding this penny stock to my watchlist.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used now to start buying shares – and earning passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how someone with no stock market experience could begin buying shares on a limited budget, whether aiming for growth,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: what the latest results, buybacks, and motor-finance redress mean for investors

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price remains strong but with a looming motor-finance redress scheme and ongoing buybacks, what should investors watch next?

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of savings? Here’s how to try and turn it into £158 of passive income a month

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach and using the cash generation potential of large blue-chip companies, our writer thinks the passive…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: are there still opportunities in this market?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that, although the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares has been enjoying a banner year, it may…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

At 4.2%, the yield on this dividend share isn’t the highest, but it’s been the FTSE’s most reliable

| James Beard

A stock’s dividend yield is a popular measure. But our writer explains why sometimes it might not be the best…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 still hit 10,000 points in 2025? Here’s what the experts think…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at expert forecasts to see whether the FTSE 100 can hit 10,000 points in 2025 — and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income stock with a dividend yield of 13.9%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This passive income stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the UK! Should investors be thinking of buying…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £587 of extra income each week?

| James Beard

To try and generate an extra income stream, our writer invests in the UK stock market. But what does he…

Read more »