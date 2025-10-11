Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is it time to consider making my SIPP greener?

Is it time to consider making my SIPP greener?

Our writer makes a confession about his Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and then considers what options he has to try and put things right.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have to admit my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) isn’t very green. It’s definitely lagging behind the move towards more ethical investing. For example, one of my holdings is Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR), the largest oil and gas producer in the North Sea.

I was first attracted by its dividend. The group intends to return 55% of its forecast free cash flow to shareholders this year by way of payouts and share buybacks. Currently (10 October), the stock’s yielding 9.6%. Although impressive, volatile energy prices means there’s no guarantee this will continue.

On the other hand…

However, despite the income I’ve generated, it’s been a disappointing investment. In recent times, successive cash-strapped governments have viewed the industry as an easy target. In May 2022, an energy profits levy of 25% was introduced. It’s now 38% and means everything earned from the UK’s waters is subject to an effective rate of tax of 78%.

Not surprisingly, share prices in the sector have tumbled. In particular, Harbour Energy’s has fallen around 60% since the windfall tax was introduced. Some ethical investors might be thinking that justice has been delivered. After all, my money is propping up an industry that’s polluting our planet.

But is it really? Surely everyone who drives a car, turns on their heating, or types a query into ChatGPT is causing the damage. I’ll admit I’m one of these people but — be honest — I bet you are too.

In my opinion, the difficult truth is that — whether we like it or not – oil and gas companies like Harbour Energy are only meeting a demand that already exists. However, this doesn’t stop me from feeling guilty. That’s why I feel I should try and ‘green up’ my SIPP.

The energy transition

Cleaner energy could be the answer. Overtaking coal for the first time, renewables were the world’s primary source of electricity in the first half of the year.

Interestingly, five of the ten highest-yielding stocks on the FTSE 250 are in investment trusts specialising in renewable energy assets. But some of their yields have been boosted by falling share prices. The sector has struggled with the higher interest-rate environment and many are trading at substantial discounts to their asset values. This makes me nervous but it could also be a sign of a good long-term investment.

SSE is one of the UK’s biggest developers of clean energy projects. However, its adjusted earnings per share was unchanged for its 2025 financial year and lower than it was in 2023. Over the same period, the group’s dividend has been cut by a third. I expect better from a FTSE 100 company.

Nuclear power is another option but the UK has a terrible record of delays and cost over-runs on large-scale projects. Rolls-Royce is leading the development of small modular reactors but these won’t be operational until the early 2030s.

It’s clear that I need to do more research.

In the meantime, I shall stick with Harbour Energy. A major acquisition in 2024 means the group now has a bigger presence in lower tax jurisdictions. It’s also reduced its operating costs by 30%. And the demand for oil and gas is still rising. For these reasons — along with its generous dividend — I think others might want to consider it too.  


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Harbour Energy Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used now to start buying shares – and earning passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how someone with no stock market experience could begin buying shares on a limited budget, whether aiming for growth,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: what the latest results, buybacks, and motor-finance redress mean for investors

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price remains strong but with a looming motor-finance redress scheme and ongoing buybacks, what should investors watch next?

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of savings? Here’s how to try and turn it into £158 of passive income a month

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach and using the cash generation potential of large blue-chip companies, our writer thinks the passive…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: are there still opportunities in this market?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that, although the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares has been enjoying a banner year, it may…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

At 4.2%, the yield on this dividend share isn’t the highest, but it’s been the FTSE’s most reliable

| James Beard

A stock’s dividend yield is a popular measure. But our writer explains why sometimes it might not be the best…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 still hit 10,000 points in 2025? Here’s what the experts think…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at expert forecasts to see whether the FTSE 100 can hit 10,000 points in 2025 — and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income stock with a dividend yield of 13.9%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This passive income stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the UK! Should investors be thinking of buying…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £587 of extra income each week?

| James Beard

To try and generate an extra income stream, our writer invests in the UK stock market. But what does he…

Read more »