The Bank of England could cut interest rates further in 2026. Here, Zaven Boyrazian explores which UK shares could benefit the most.

3 UK shares that could surge in 2026 if the Bank of England cuts rates

With interest rates steadily dropping, UK shares have been doing the opposite. In fact, the FTSE 100‘s already near record highs, with most institutional forecasts suggesting that further growth could be on the horizon.

However, the gains of index funds could pale by comparison to a custom-crafted portfolio. That’s because stock pickers can concentrate on sectors which benefit the most from interest rate cuts.

Right now, there are multiple industries primed to thrive in a lower interest rate environment. And this list of potential 2026 winning stocks might include homebuilders Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and Barratt Developments (LSE:BTRW), as well as consumer cyclical companies such as JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.).

So is now the time for investors to consider buying?

Opportunities in real estate

While higher interest rates have helped reduce the average cost of homes, this gain in affordability has seemingly been offset by higher mortgage rates. And for homebuilders, it’s a headache that’s kept home-buying transactions subdued.

But with consensus showing the Bank of England (BoE) executing gradual cuts in 2026, the friction from financing could ease, paving the way for companies like Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments to restore sales growth and margins.

Both companies are sitting on impressive landbanks. And as margins are restored, the subsequent boost to cash flow can be reinvested in accelerating home completions to capitalise on the recovering market. In fact, looking at the latest results, we’ve already seen early signs of progress with Taylor Wimpey reiterating its full-year guidance and Barratt Developments actually exceeding expectations.

Planning reforms by the British government could also help spark fresh momentum. But it’s also important to keep an eye on input cost inflation. With both companies focusing primarily on building out more affordable housing, there is less wiggle room to pass on costs to customers, risking tighter profitability even in a lower interest rate environment.

Capitalising on a stronger consumer

Lower interest rates also help bolster a more active consumer spending environment. And that creates a welcome tailwind for retail businesses like JD Sports Fashion.

Much like Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments, the branded sports/fashion retailer has seen its share price stumble over the last few years. But with lower interest rates, the pressure on consumer wallets eases, opening the door to higher footfall and sales volumes.

Management certainly seems to be confident, having recently reiterated its 2025 second-half and 2026 full-year profit targets. And with operating cash flows proving resilient, the group seems to have sufficient financial resources to weather the remaining storm.

Of course, there are still some challenges to overcome. The like-for-like sales slowdown may reverse in a lower interest rate environment. But promotional pressure from competitors could lure customers away as the mindset of bargain hunting lingers – a prominent risk given management has avoided discounting.

The bottom line

With inflation proving sticky, the BoE’s rate-cutting activities may prove slower than expected. And that could result in a prolonged recovery for these UK shares.

Nevertheless, once further rate cuts start to emerge, these businesses could be worth investigating further. That’s why I’m adding all three to my watchlist.