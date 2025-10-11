Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 UK shares that could surge in 2026 if the Bank of England cuts rates

3 UK shares that could surge in 2026 if the Bank of England cuts rates

The Bank of England could cut interest rates further in 2026. Here, Zaven Boyrazian explores which UK shares could benefit the most.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With interest rates steadily dropping, UK shares have been doing the opposite. In fact, the FTSE 100‘s already near record highs, with most institutional forecasts suggesting that further growth could be on the horizon.

However, the gains of index funds could pale by comparison to a custom-crafted portfolio. That’s because stock pickers can concentrate on sectors which benefit the most from interest rate cuts.

Right now, there are multiple industries primed to thrive in a lower interest rate environment. And this list of potential 2026 winning stocks might include homebuilders Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and Barratt Developments (LSE:BTRW), as well as consumer cyclical companies such as JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.).

So is now the time for investors to consider buying?

Opportunities in real estate

While higher interest rates have helped reduce the average cost of homes, this gain in affordability has seemingly been offset by higher mortgage rates. And for homebuilders, it’s a headache that’s kept home-buying transactions subdued.

But with consensus showing the Bank of England (BoE) executing gradual cuts in 2026, the friction from financing could ease, paving the way for companies like Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments to restore sales growth and margins.

Both companies are sitting on impressive landbanks. And as margins are restored, the subsequent boost to cash flow can be reinvested in accelerating home completions to capitalise on the recovering market. In fact, looking at the latest results, we’ve already seen early signs of progress with Taylor Wimpey reiterating its full-year guidance and Barratt Developments actually exceeding expectations.

Planning reforms by the British government could also help spark fresh momentum. But it’s also important to keep an eye on input cost inflation. With both companies focusing primarily on building out more affordable housing, there is less wiggle room to pass on costs to customers, risking tighter profitability even in a lower interest rate environment.

Capitalising on a stronger consumer

Lower interest rates also help bolster a more active consumer spending environment. And that creates a welcome tailwind for retail businesses like JD Sports Fashion.

Much like Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments, the branded sports/fashion retailer has seen its share price stumble over the last few years. But with lower interest rates, the pressure on consumer wallets eases, opening the door to higher footfall and sales volumes.

Management certainly seems to be confident, having recently reiterated its 2025 second-half and 2026 full-year profit targets. And with operating cash flows proving resilient, the group seems to have sufficient financial resources to weather the remaining storm.

Of course, there are still some challenges to overcome. The like-for-like sales slowdown may reverse in a lower interest rate environment. But promotional pressure from competitors could lure customers away as the mindset of bargain hunting lingers – a prominent risk given management has avoided discounting.

The bottom line

With inflation proving sticky, the BoE’s rate-cutting activities may prove slower than expected. And that could result in a prolonged recovery for these UK shares.

Nevertheless, once further rate cuts start to emerge, these businesses could be worth investigating further. That’s why I’m adding all three to my watchlist.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used now to start buying shares – and earning passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how someone with no stock market experience could begin buying shares on a limited budget, whether aiming for growth,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: what the latest results, buybacks, and motor-finance redress mean for investors

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price remains strong but with a looming motor-finance redress scheme and ongoing buybacks, what should investors watch next?

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of savings? Here’s how to try and turn it into £158 of passive income a month

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach and using the cash generation potential of large blue-chip companies, our writer thinks the passive…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: are there still opportunities in this market?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that, although the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares has been enjoying a banner year, it may…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

At 4.2%, the yield on this dividend share isn’t the highest, but it’s been the FTSE’s most reliable

| James Beard

A stock’s dividend yield is a popular measure. But our writer explains why sometimes it might not be the best…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 still hit 10,000 points in 2025? Here’s what the experts think…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at expert forecasts to see whether the FTSE 100 can hit 10,000 points in 2025 — and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income stock with a dividend yield of 13.9%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This passive income stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the UK! Should investors be thinking of buying…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £587 of extra income each week?

| James Beard

To try and generate an extra income stream, our writer invests in the UK stock market. But what does he…

Read more »