3 great growth, dividend, and value shares from the FTSE 100 index!

The FTSE 100 index boasts a huge range of quality stocks that demand close attention. Royston Wild picks out three on his radar.

Whatever your investing strategy, the FTSE 100 index is a great place to go shopping for top stocks. Here are three UK blue-chip shares to consider that offer excellent growth, dividends, or value.

Growth

Investors don’t need to scour the FTSE 250 or small cap indexes to discover excellent growth stocks. Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is a FTSE-listed company with a long track record of spectacular profits growth behind it.

The games manufacturer has a mammoth 2,570% share price rise over the past decade. In my opinion, it has scope for further significant growth, too, though product release timings mean City analysts expect a rare profits drop this year.

The global tabletop gaming market is tipped to surge over the medium-to-long term. Analysts at Fortune Market Insights have predicted annualised growth of 10.6% between now and 2032.

As the market leader in the booming fantasy wargaming segment, Warhammer-maker Games Workshop is in great shape to exploit this opportunity. Encouragingly, it’s branching out with its IP licensing operation to boost interest further, not to mention generate substantial revenues in its own right. A monster TV and film deal has recently been signed with Amazon.

Be mindful, though, that Games Workshop shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio north of 28 times. This sort of high valuation might leave the company vulnerable to a price correction if its growth prospects begin to weaken.

Dividends

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Segro (LSE:SGRO) is set up to deliver a large and reliable passive income to investors. Sector rules state at least 90% of average annual rental earnings must be paid out in dividends.

This doesn’t make its dividends bulletproof, though. Earnings can disappoint if economic conditions worsen, weighing on shareholder payouts. Segro’s portfolio is focused on cyclical logistics and industrial sectors.

However, the company’s large and diversified tenant base helps protect it from individual shocks. It has 1,369 different customers spread across eight countries. It also has its tenants locked down on multi-year contracts, providing added security.

For 2025 and 2026, Segro’s dividend yield is a healthy 4.6% and 5%, ahead of the broader FTSE 100 index’s 3.1%.

Value

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) has been one of the index’s strongest performers this year, rising 49% in value. Yet, based on expected profits, it still looks a steal to me.

Surging trade in its Asian and African emerging markets means City brokers expect earnings to increase 36% in 2025. This leaves the bank trading on a modest P/E ratio of 10.3 times, alongside a knockdown price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple of 0.3.

There are substantial threats to current earnings projections, having said that. Trade tariffs are taking the wind out of China’s export-led economy, a major growth market for StanChart. It also faces intense competition from digital-led challenger banks.

However, it’s my view that such dangers are more than factored into the bank’s low valuation. I’m confident Standard Chartered shares will deliver excellent long-term returns, as rapid population and wealth growth in its territories supercharges the banking sector.