Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 great growth, dividend, and value shares from the FTSE 100 index!

3 great growth, dividend, and value shares from the FTSE 100 index!

The FTSE 100 index boasts a huge range of quality stocks that demand close attention. Royston Wild picks out three on his radar.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Whatever your investing strategy, the FTSE 100 index is a great place to go shopping for top stocks. Here are three UK blue-chip shares to consider that offer excellent growth, dividends, or value.

Growth

Investors don’t need to scour the FTSE 250 or small cap indexes to discover excellent growth stocks. Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is a FTSE-listed company with a long track record of spectacular profits growth behind it.

The games manufacturer has a mammoth 2,570% share price rise over the past decade. In my opinion, it has scope for further significant growth, too, though product release timings mean City analysts expect a rare profits drop this year.

The global tabletop gaming market is tipped to surge over the medium-to-long term. Analysts at Fortune Market Insights have predicted annualised growth of 10.6% between now and 2032.

As the market leader in the booming fantasy wargaming segment, Warhammer-maker Games Workshop is in great shape to exploit this opportunity. Encouragingly, it’s branching out with its IP licensing operation to boost interest further, not to mention generate substantial revenues in its own right. A monster TV and film deal has recently been signed with Amazon.

Be mindful, though, that Games Workshop shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio north of 28 times. This sort of high valuation might leave the company vulnerable to a price correction if its growth prospects begin to weaken.

Dividends

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Segro (LSE:SGRO) is set up to deliver a large and reliable passive income to investors. Sector rules state at least 90% of average annual rental earnings must be paid out in dividends.

This doesn’t make its dividends bulletproof, though. Earnings can disappoint if economic conditions worsen, weighing on shareholder payouts. Segro’s portfolio is focused on cyclical logistics and industrial sectors.

However, the company’s large and diversified tenant base helps protect it from individual shocks. It has 1,369 different customers spread across eight countries. It also has its tenants locked down on multi-year contracts, providing added security.

For 2025 and 2026, Segro’s dividend yield is a healthy 4.6% and 5%, ahead of the broader FTSE 100 index’s 3.1%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Value

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) has been one of the index’s strongest performers this year, rising 49% in value. Yet, based on expected profits, it still looks a steal to me.

Surging trade in its Asian and African emerging markets means City brokers expect earnings to increase 36% in 2025. This leaves the bank trading on a modest P/E ratio of 10.3 times, alongside a knockdown price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple of 0.3.

There are substantial threats to current earnings projections, having said that. Trade tariffs are taking the wind out of China’s export-led economy, a major growth market for StanChart. It also faces intense competition from digital-led challenger banks.

However, it’s my view that such dangers are more than factored into the bank’s low valuation. I’m confident Standard Chartered shares will deliver excellent long-term returns, as rapid population and wealth growth in its territories supercharges the banking sector.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Games Workshop Group Plc, Segro Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used now to start buying shares – and earning passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how someone with no stock market experience could begin buying shares on a limited budget, whether aiming for growth,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: what the latest results, buybacks, and motor-finance redress mean for investors

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price remains strong but with a looming motor-finance redress scheme and ongoing buybacks, what should investors watch next?

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of savings? Here’s how to try and turn it into £158 of passive income a month

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach and using the cash generation potential of large blue-chip companies, our writer thinks the passive…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: are there still opportunities in this market?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that, although the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares has been enjoying a banner year, it may…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

At 4.2%, the yield on this dividend share isn’t the highest, but it’s been the FTSE’s most reliable

| James Beard

A stock’s dividend yield is a popular measure. But our writer explains why sometimes it might not be the best…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 still hit 10,000 points in 2025? Here’s what the experts think…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at expert forecasts to see whether the FTSE 100 can hit 10,000 points in 2025 — and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income stock with a dividend yield of 13.9%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This passive income stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the UK! Should investors be thinking of buying…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £587 of extra income each week?

| James Beard

To try and generate an extra income stream, our writer invests in the UK stock market. But what does he…

Read more »