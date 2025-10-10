Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much money do I to put into need in an ISA for £1,000 in passive income each month?

How much money do I to put into need in an ISA for £1,000 in passive income each month?

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for Britons to build wealth and take an income from their investments. Not enough of us use it.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA allows Britons to contribute up to £20,000 each year into a tax-free investment portfolio. In terms of wealth creation in the UK, there’s nothing quite like it.

To generate £1,000 in passive income each month (£12,000 per year) from a Stocks and Shares ISA, an investor would need a portfolio of around £240,000 yielding 5% annually.

That’s a substantial sum, but the beauty of compounding means it doesn’t have to be built overnight.

For instance, investing £400 a month into a diversified ISA returning an average of 8% per year could grow to roughly £235,000 after 20 years.

Each year, the returns themselves start earning returns — that’s compounding in action. Early contributions have decades to grow, while later ones benefit from an ever-larger base.

The key is consistency and time in the market, not timing it. Even modest, regular investments can snowball into a meaningful passive income stream, particularly when sheltered from tax within an ISA.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Where to invest?

Ok, so we’ve explored how this could be achieved in theory, but the next part is know what to do to get there. After opening a Stocks and Shares ISA with a brokerage, investors need to choose which stocks to buy with their hard-earned cash.

The options — depending on the brokerage — are typically vast. There’s everything from funds and trusts to stocks and bonds.

Funds and investment trusts pool money from many investors to buy a diversified mix of assets, managed by professionals aiming to generate steady returns.

They’re often seen as an easier way to spread risk without picking individual shares. Stocks, on the other hand, represent ownership in specific companies — higher risk, but with the potential for higher long-term gains.

Bonds are essentially loans to governments or corporations that pay fixed interest, offering stability and predictable income.

Personally, as a more experienced investor, my portfolio is geared towards a wide range of stocks. A data-driven approach helps me achieve returns that are typically far in excess those of an index-tracking fund.

A current favourite

My only investment in the month of October has been the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG). According to analyst consensus, the London Stock Exchange Group is currently viewed as the most undervalued company on the FTSE 100.

Forecasts suggest a 42% discount to fair value. However, such estimates must be treated with caution as analyst coverage can vary in quality. So, why is it so undervalued?

The London Stock Exchange Group has a wide economic moat and high margin operations, especially in data and analytics. It also offers double-digit earnings growth while trading at a little over 20 times forward earnings.

However, no stock is perfect. Risks remain. Competition in data and analytics is fierce, and the transition away from legacy products could dent recurring revenues.

Still, for long-term investors, these risks may be balanced by the firm’s diversified, high-margin operations. I certainly believe it’s a stock worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Dividend Shares

Are National Grid shares a bargain under £11?

| John Fieldsend

National grid shares have been rising in recent months and look set to finally break the £11 mark. Could they…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

This high-flying FTSE 100 growth share is a play on Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Excited? Worried?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones praises the tech-focused Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and highlights its biggest opportunity. But he also offers a word…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Could Ferrari’s disappointing earnings forecast help the Aston Martin share price?

| James Beard

The Aston Martin share price has crashed 97% since the luxury car maker’s IPO in 2018. But could a rival's…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

After rising 50% in 6 months can the Glencore share price continue to smash the market?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the Glencore share price finally springing into life and examines whether the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 growth stocks to consider in late 2025!

| Royston Wild

Soaring gold and copper prices have pushed these FTSE growth stocks sharply higher. Royston Wild believes they can keep rising.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 fund manager says 1 powerful megatrend is just getting started

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reveals which megatrend this star FTSE 100 fund manager recently said he's bullish on (hint: it's not artificial…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

3 strategies to try and avoid losing money in a stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned this week of a potential stock market crash. But what’s going to cause it…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

Passive income alert: this high-yielding FTSE 250 stock just fell 4.6% in a day!

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Taylor Wimpey fell almost 5% in a day this week. With no update from the company, is this…

Read more »