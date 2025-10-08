Member Login
Here’s how much dividend income a £5,000 investment in Aviva shares could provide…

Aviva shares have had a good run recently. But even at current levels, they could generate quite a bit of dividend income for investors.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Aviva (LSE: AV.) shares have been a stalwart in UK income investor portfolios for many years now. This is due to the fact that they have often offered a very attractive dividend yield.

Wondering how much income you could generate with these shares? Let’s work out how much cash flow a £5,000 investment could potentially provide.

A chunky dividend

Aviva shares trade for 684p today. So ignoring trading commissions and Stamp Duty, £5,000 would buy 730 shares.

Now, this year’s dividend forecast is 38.6p per share. However, anyone buying the shares today wouldn’t be entitled to this full amount. That’s because Aviva pays dividends twice a year. And to receive the first one means owning the shares before 28 August (they went ‘ex-dividend’ on that date).

So let’s focus on the dividend forecast for 2026. This is currently 41.4p per share. Multiply 41.1p (that is, 0.414) by 730 and we get just over £300. That’s how much income could potentially be receive between October 2026 and May 2027 (when the second dividend for the year is usually paid).

It’s worth noting that we can use this calculation to work out how much income could be received with different investment amounts. For example, if we double the investment size to £10,000, we get roughly £600 in annual dividend income.

I should point out that the forecasts I’ve used may not be reliable. That’s the risk with dividends – they’re never guaranteed.

Looking past the yield

Now, there are plenty of UK stocks that offer higher yields than Aviva today. However, when investing for income, the focus shouldn’t solely be on yield.

One thing that’s always worth looking at is dividend growth. This can help an investor beat inflation (which remains persistently high in the UK). Next year, Aviva’s expected to raise its payout by about 7%. By contrast, Legal & General – which offers a higher yield today – is only expected to increase its payout by 2%.

Another metric to look at is dividend coverage. This is the ratio of earnings per share to dividends share and it can provide insights into the sustainability of a company’s dividend payout (the higher the ratio the better).

Looking at forecasts for next year, Aviva has a dividend coverage ratio of about 1.44 while Legal & General only has a ratio of 1.1. So Aviva’s payout looks a bit safer.

Of course, it’s also important to look at the performance of the underlying business. Buying a stock for the dividend without studying business performance is like buying a used car with a new set of tyres without looking at the engine.

The good news here is that Aviva is performing really well right now. For the first half of 2025, the company reported a 22% jump in operating profit, thanks to strong growth in insurance premiums and inflows in its wealth management business.

Obviously, there’s no guarantee that this strong performance will continue. Aviva operates in a highly competitive industry that can be volatile at times. However, right now, the company appears to have quite a bit of momentum.

Given this momentum, the stock’s probably worth considering for income.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

