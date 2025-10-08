Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As gold stocks surge, here’s a FTSE 100 share I’m considering buying

As gold stocks surge, here’s a FTSE 100 share I’m considering buying

Royston Wild explains why gold stocks remain an attractive asset class, and reveals a FTSE 100 mining stock on his radar today.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Gold stocks have been among the strongest-performing UK shares in 2025. Gold prices have surged 52% in the year to date. And there’s good reason to expect bullion values to keep on climbing.

Here’s why I think gold mining shares remain top companies to consider.

Gold price boom

Demand for the precious metal is rocketing as investors search for safe havens. Indeed, latest data from the World Gold Council (WGC) shows that gold demand is reaching unprecedented levels.

The organisation says that gold trading volumes averaged a whopping $388bn in September. This figure — which measures liquidity in futures, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and over-the-counter (OTC) markets — represented a 34% month-on-month increase.

The WGC also says gold ETF inflows in September reached their highest monthly level on record. Fund holdings increased by 146 tonnes, significantly above the 53 tonnes recorded in August.

ETFs now hold 3,838 tonnes of the yellow metal. That’s fractionally below the all-time summit of 3,929 tonnes held in November 2020.

Soaring gold demand from retail investors has lifted mining stocks in 2025
Source: World Gold Council

Looking good

There’s no guarantee that gold prices will continue rising, of course. But bullion demand continues to bubble and new record prices have been touched in October. As I type, it’s at fresh peaks within a whisker of $4,000 per ounce.

A push through this technically and psychologically important level could pave the way for further hefty gains. Significant factors that could drive gold through this level include rising inflation, economic turbulence, interest rate cuts, and worsening geopolitical tensions.

Political and economic turbulence in the US — on issues ranging from trade tariffs and central bank independence, to more recently government shutdowns — are also painting a bright picture for safe havens like gold.

A top gold share

I’ve bought shares in the L&G Gold Mining ETF to capitalise on this upswing. The fund — which holds a basket of 37 mining shares — has proved a lucrative buy for me, rising 79% in value since I opened a position in early April.

I’m considering increasing my exposure to gold stocks further by purchasing Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV). It’s risen an even more impressive 112% since 1 January.

Buying an individual share like this is more risky than holding a basket of them with an ETF. Metals mining’s a notoriously unpredictable business, and problems at the exploration, project development and production phases can hammer earnings.

With my L&G ETF, these risks are nicely spread out. However, as Endeavour’s strong performance in 2025 shows, the potential for outsized returns can be higher with individual stocks. In the case of this FTSE 100 share, prices have been boosted by surging output (up 38% in the first half), strong margins, and robust cash flows that have led to dividend hikes and share buybacks.

A sharp pullback in gold prices could pull prices of mining shares such as Endeavour sharply lower. But with gold’s multi-year bull run accelerating, I think increasing the number of gold stocks in my portfolio is worth serious consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Ucits ETF Plc - L&g Gold Mining Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is this one of the best FTSE 100 quarterly-paying dividend stocks?

| John Fieldsend

There are only eight companies on the FTSE 100 that pay dividends every three months. Which of them might be…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

10 reasons why the FTSE 100 could hit 10,000 by Christmas!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE leading index of UK shares has just reached record peaks above 9,500 points. Can it keep going? Royston…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Is this the end for the Aston Martin share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aston Martin share price just took a tumble as the company downgraded its guidance due to economic conditions and…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £20,000 retirement passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

With pensioners facing increasingly tough financial futures in the UK, a decent passive income in retirement can make a big…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Dividend Shares

Is this 10%+ dividend forecast for a volatile energy stock too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a juicy dividend forecast but explains why an investor needs to consider other factors before making…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

This 8% yielding dividend stock is also an unsung FTSE 100 growth hero

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been thrilled by the steady return from FTSE 100 dividend stock superstar M&G, which has given him…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares becoming detached from economic reality?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have had a stunning few years. This writer reckons there are some good reasons for that, but is…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

5 stocks smashing new highs in my ISA and SIPP

| Ben McPoland

This writer is enjoying the benefits of a rising market with these five shares in his ISA and SIPP. But…

Read more »