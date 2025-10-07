Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How realistic is this FTSE 100 growth stock’s ambitious 5-year plan?

How realistic is this FTSE 100 growth stock’s ambitious 5-year plan?

One of the biggest FTSE 100 names has its eyes on spectacular growth over the next five years. Is this a stock to seriously consider today?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In recent years, the FTSE 100 hasn’t been renowned for its growth stocks. But they certainly exist. Pharma titan AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has grown like fast in the century so far, and is part of the vanguard in propelling the Footsie to a record high of 9,400 as I write.

With a £187bn market cap, AstraZeneca is now the largest FTSE 100 firm and therefore the largest publicly listed company on these shores. The funny thing is, it’s aiming for a lot more growth too. The firm’s goal of $80bn in sales by 2030 would surely mean much more share price appreciation if it’s met.

Is the target of increasing revenues by over 40% in just five years realistic? And is AstraZeneca a stock to consider buying today? Or are the days of calling the Footsie’s numero uno a ‘growth stock’ numbered? Let’s explore.

Stars and stripes

The fortunes of AstraZeneca are becoming inextricably linked with that big country across the ocean. For one, the firm has already announced plans for a dual-listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the near future. The higher valuations American stocks tend to have could boost the share price.

The links with the US don’t end there however. The latest round of ‘Trump tariffs’ included 100% duty on pharmaceutical products. A disaster for Astra? No, it seems. An exception has been granted for companies investing in the US. That’s a handy loophole for the British firm which is putting $50bn into manufacturing across the pond.

It’s important to note that 43% of its revenues are drawn from America and the target is 50% by 2030. Again, this is part of the revenue-raising targets. The relative health of the US economy compared to other developed countries should help here too.

A buy?

Those are the broad strokes about the 2030 plan, but what are the nuts and bolts? What is AstraZeneca’s actual plan to net another $30bn in revenue?

The answer is that it comes down to innovation. Pharma firms live and die based on their R&D pipeline. Even one blockbuster treatment can transform a company’s prospects. For example, after Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk produced weight loss drug Wegovy, it became the largest company in Europe by market cap.

Among AstraZeneca’s pioneering treatments is one strategy in the field of oncology, or cancer treatment. The firm is hoping to use a targeted approach to fighti the horrible disease. Success here would be paired with a big market in a global population that grows ever more older.

The flipside of speculative research is that there is plenty of risk if investments in new drugs don’t come off. That growth target is only a goal, not a formality. But on the whole, even though the company is already huge, I do think the massive potential makes this this a stock still worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

10 reasons why the FTSE 100 could hit 10,000 by Christmas!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE leading index of UK shares has just reached record peaks above 9,500 points. Can it keep going? Royston…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Is this the end for the Aston Martin share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aston Martin share price just took a tumble as the company downgraded its guidance due to economic conditions and…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £20,000 retirement passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

With pensioners facing increasingly tough financial futures in the UK, a decent passive income in retirement can make a big…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Dividend Shares

Is this 10%+ dividend forecast for a volatile energy stock too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a juicy dividend forecast but explains why an investor needs to consider other factors before making…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

This 8% yielding dividend stock is also an unsung FTSE 100 growth hero

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been thrilled by the steady return from FTSE 100 dividend stock superstar M&G, which has given him…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares becoming detached from economic reality?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have had a stunning few years. This writer reckons there are some good reasons for that, but is…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

5 stocks smashing new highs in my ISA and SIPP

| Ben McPoland

This writer is enjoying the benefits of a rising market with these five shares in his ISA and SIPP. But…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1,342 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term approach and good investing could potentially turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a…

Read more »