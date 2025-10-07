5 stocks smashing new highs in my ISA and SIPP

This writer is enjoying the benefits of a rising market with these five shares in his ISA and SIPP. But do any still offer decent value?

I invest regularly in my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP, usually every month. But with the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 now sitting at record highs, finding buying opportunities has become more tricky (but not impossible).

The flip side, however, is that some of my existing holdings have been quietly building wealth. Here are five shares in my portfolio that have recently hit fresh highs.

AI stocks

Let’s start with a couple of AI stocks: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) and Nvidia. Shares of leading chip foundry TSMC are up 31% since the start of September, finishing yesterday (6 October) at an all-time record of $302.

This comes after ChatGPT maker OpenAI struck chip supply deals with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia to build out massive GPU infrastructure over the next few years.

All these chips need manufacturing somewhere — and that’s where TSMC comes in. As the contract chipmaker behind Nvidia’s and AMD’s GPUs, these huge new AI deals should translate into higher sales and profits for the Taiwanese giant.

As for Nvidia, it has also been buoyed by this ongoing AI spending spree. The stock is up 10% in the past month, taking the tech giant’s market cap a touch above $4.5trn (yes, trillions).

Agentic commerce

Next, we have e-commerce enabler Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), whose share price has surged 55% year to date to reach $164. Recently, Shopify surpassed its previous split-adjusted high of $167 set back in 2021.

Shareholders have also benefitted from ChatGPT-related news here. Specifically, Shopify is being integrated into ChatGPT’s new commerce features, meaning users will be able to buy products from its merchants through AI conversations.

Therefore, when someone asks something like “show me designer trainers under £200”, ChatGPT can surface real products from Shopify-powered stores. “No links or redirects, just seamless commerce,” as Shopify puts it.

This moves us closer to a future where chatbots like ChatGPT also become AI-driven shopping assistants. Sensibly, Shopify is positioning its millions of merchants to be part of that AI-agentic future.

But now trading at 83 times forward earnings, this is a very expensive stock. Were the company’s growth to disappoint, due to tariffs or weak consumer spending, there could be a lot of valuation risk buying in at today’s price.

Two more

The fourth stock hitting a new peak in my portfolio is Uber. Now at $100, it’s up 66% so far in 2025.

Why are investors bullish on Uber? One key reason is that the company’s profitability continues to improve rapidly. But it’s also signing dozens of new partnerships, both in food delivery and the autonomous driving space.

Finally, we have HSBC, which is up 34% year to date. This puts the bank stock just under a record high, along with the FTSE 100 index.

Any value left?

Do any of these surging stocks still offer value? Yes, I think HSBC and TSMC do.

Trading at just 10 times forward earnings and offering a near-5% dividend yield, I think HSBC is worth considering. But Asia remains the bank’s main growth engine, so any setback in US-China trade talks could weigh on near-term growth.

Meanwhile, TSMC is worthy of further research, trading at 25 times forward earnings. That’s not outrageous for the world’s leading chip manufacturer, notwithstanding the geopolitical risk associated with ongoing China-Taiwan tensions.