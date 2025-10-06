Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have in 10 years

If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have in 10 years

How much money will regular investing make over the next decade via the S&P 500? Here are the latest projections from industry experts.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Thanks to its large exposure to the rapidly expanding technology sector, the S&P 500 has delivered phenomenal returns over the last decade. In fact, including dividends, the US’s flagship index is up 313% since the start of October 2015. That’s the equivalent of a 15.2% annualised return, putting the FTSE 100’s 8% over the same period to shame.

To put this in terms of money, investing £500 each month at these rates is the difference between having £139,294 and £91,473 when starting from scratch. So, the question now becomes, will the index repeat itself over the next decade, and if not, how much money should a 40-year-old expect to have by 2035?

Latest expert projections

Long-term forecasts are notoriously challenging to get right. That’s because there are so many influencing external factors, many of which are impossible to predict. Having said that, the current long-term consensus for the S&P 500 isn’t as promising as it once was.

With uncertainty over the impact of tariffs and the return on investment for AI infrastructure, some leading financial institutions have been revising down their growth expectations for the US index.

For example, BlackRock has placed its growth figure at mid-single digits. Meanwhile, Vanguard is even less optimistic, citing an expected compounded return of 3.3% to 5.3% for US equities. And at the same time, Northern Trust has stated they expect “more modest equity returns over the next 10 years”.

That certainly doesn’t sound promising. And if the S&P 500’s gains do drop to the middle of current projections at around 8%, then by 2035, investors may be in a similar position to FTSE 100 investors over the last decade.

Beating the market

While 8% is hardly terrible, stock pickers can do better. Admittedly, this is easier said than done and involves taking on more risk. However, by successfully identifying the companies that can outperform even during a weaker economic environment, investors can potentially unlock superior returns.

One such business might be CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). With global digital threats growing exponentially, the need for top-tier cybersecurity solutions is only expected to follow. And we’re already seeing evidence of this with the group’s momentum accelerating in recent years as it progresses towards its 2027 free cash flow margin targets of 30%.

The group’s reputation did take a bit of a hit recently following a botched software update that crashed IT systems worldwide. Yet despite this outage, customer attrition was minimal, suggesting that even with ample competition, clients are reluctant to swap to rival platforms – a sign of technological superiority.

Of course, should a similar incident occur again in the future, the lack of reliability could be enough to push customers to switch. In other words, CrowdStrike still has ample execution risk, especially as competitors like SentinelOne are constantly looking for opportunities to encroach on its market share.

The bottom line

Even with a less optimistic outlook, there are plenty of S&P 500 stocks with the potential to shine over the next decade.

In my opinion, CrowdStrike is one of them. However, there’s no denying the valuation is quite demanding. So, while I’m not rushing to buy today, should a slowdown emerge and stock prices fall, CrowdStrike will be at the top of my shopping list. And it’s not the only stock I’ve got my eye on.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £1,750 monthly retirement income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 picks inside a Stocks and Shares ISA can transform…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Director dealing: this undervalued FTSE 250 stock just saw £859k worth of insider buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a big move higher, this top FTSE 250 stock just experienced a pullback. And the CEO and the CFO…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

$300 in 2026? Here’s my latest forecast for Apple’s share price

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple’s share price has rediscovered its mojo. Can it keep rising over the next 12 months? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Below 1,800p, are Diageo shares mispriced?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Diageo shares now sport a forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio of just 13. Are they mispriced at that earnings multiple? Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 outstanding growth stocks UK investors have probably never heard of

| Stephen Wright

Away from the AI spotlight, here are three super-consistent growth stocks that have been quietly getting the job done for…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

As earnings growth slows, are Nvidia shares still worth considering?

| Stephen Wright

The Magnificent Seven have been propping up the S&P 500 of late. But with earnings growth set to slow, are…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Down 96% since IPO. Is it time to consider buying this FTSE 250 fallen icon?

| James Beard

This FTSE 250 car manufacturer made its stock market debut on 3 October 2018. Our writer takes a closer look…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Trading close to an 8-year low, does Ocado’s share price look an unmissable bargain to me now?

| Simon Watkins

Ocado’s share price has nearly halved since October on several factors, but does this make it undervalued where it is…

Read more »