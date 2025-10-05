Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much money should you put in a SIPP to earn a monthly passive income of £1,000?

How much money should you put in a SIPP to earn a monthly passive income of £1,000?

Even at 40 with no savings, using a SIPP can help build a large retirement nest egg, generating a passive income of £1,000 a month, or perhaps even more.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is one of the best ways to prepare for retirement in Britain. Apart from getting access to the wealth-building wonder of the stock market, it also opens the door to enormous tax benefits that can pave the way for a chunky passive income.

With that in mind, let’s explore just how much money an investor needs to put to work to aim to earn a minimum of £1,000 a month.

Crunching the numbers

The objective here is to earn £1,000 a month, or £12,000 a year. Since investors should only aim to withdraw a maximum of 4% of their investment portfolio a year during retirement, that means a SIPP would need to be at least £300,000.

Obviously, that’s not pocket change. But let’s say someone earns around £38,000 a year and puts aside £500 each month for retirement. Whenever money’s added to a SIPP, the government provides 20% tax relief. As such, the investor actually ends up with £625 of capital to invest.

Assuming the portfolio matches the stock market average return of 8% a year, investing £625 a month will eventually grow into a £300,000 pension pot in roughly 18 years.

That means even when starting from scratch at the age of 40, it’s possible to hit this goal before turning 60. And in total, only £108,000 of the £300,000 came from the investor – the rest is pure profit.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Becoming more ambitious

While having an extra £12,000 a year’s nothing to scoff at, it’s not likely to be a life-changing sum. But the good news is, there is a way to aim even higher on the same time scale.

Rather than relying on index funds, investors can craft a custom portfolio of individual top-notch stocks. That’s easier said than done. And it often involves taking on additional risk and responsibilities that not everyone will be comfortable with. But it’s also how some investors discovered incredible winners like Rightmove (LSE:RMV).

Over the last 18 years, the online property portal’s drastically expanded its dominance and operations to the point where it’s now a critical piece of the home buying, selling, and renting market in Britain. And shareholders who held along the way have gone on to earn a total return of 1,642%.

That’s the equivalent of earning 17.2%. And at this rate, a £500 monthly SIPP investment would grow to just shy of £900,000 – enough to generate £3,000 a month instead of just £1,000!

Still worth considering?

Even in the current interest rate environment, activity in the property sector’s starting to heat back up, with property developers opening their wallets to access Rightmove’s top-tier marketing & AI tools. As such, management recently reiterated its full-year guidance of 8%-10% revenue growth at a staggering 70% operating margin.

Competitive threats are rising as rival firms seek to steal Rightmove’s throne as sector leader. And with the Bank of England recently opting to keep interest rates steady, the real estate market’s recovery could take longer than anticipated.

Nevertheless, with an impressive track record of navigating through weak market environments, Rightmove shares may be worth a closer look for investors seeking to build retirement wealth in a SIPP.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to target a passive income of £2,000 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how small but regular contributions to a SIPP or Stocks and Shares ISA can help to build…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the date of the next stock market crash

| John Fieldsend

The doomsayers are warning of a stock market crash. Can the wise oracle of ChatGPT predict the exact date of…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much should be put in a SIPP when aiming for a £30,000 passive income?

| Mark Hartley

When considering UK shares to invest in for retirement, here’s how much may be needed to target a five-figure passive…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Experts say these are the 5 most popular British stocks to buy in October

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Here are the most popular stocks to buy in Britain right now, according to the team at AJ Bell, but…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Down 66%, this FTSE stock offers a 14.2% dividend yield for investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This struggling IT talent provider has suffered some painful losses, but with a massive dividend yield, should investors consider taking…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 money-losing mistakes that novice dividend stock investors often make

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Dividend stocks can be great sources of income. However, to be successful with this style of investing, one needs to…

Read more »

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

How to aim for £20,000 extra income while working full-time by investing in stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to try and turn money from a nine-to-five job into an extra income stream? Zaven Boyrazian explains how with…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £5,000 a month in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Interested in generating £5,000 in passive income? Here’s roughly how much you would need in a tax-efficient investment account.

Read more »