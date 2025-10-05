How much money should you put in a SIPP to earn a monthly passive income of £1,000?

Even at 40 with no savings, using a SIPP can help build a large retirement nest egg, generating a passive income of £1,000 a month, or perhaps even more.

Investing in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is one of the best ways to prepare for retirement in Britain. Apart from getting access to the wealth-building wonder of the stock market, it also opens the door to enormous tax benefits that can pave the way for a chunky passive income.

With that in mind, let’s explore just how much money an investor needs to put to work to aim to earn a minimum of £1,000 a month.

Crunching the numbers

The objective here is to earn £1,000 a month, or £12,000 a year. Since investors should only aim to withdraw a maximum of 4% of their investment portfolio a year during retirement, that means a SIPP would need to be at least £300,000.

Obviously, that’s not pocket change. But let’s say someone earns around £38,000 a year and puts aside £500 each month for retirement. Whenever money’s added to a SIPP, the government provides 20% tax relief. As such, the investor actually ends up with £625 of capital to invest.

Assuming the portfolio matches the stock market average return of 8% a year, investing £625 a month will eventually grow into a £300,000 pension pot in roughly 18 years.

That means even when starting from scratch at the age of 40, it’s possible to hit this goal before turning 60. And in total, only £108,000 of the £300,000 came from the investor – the rest is pure profit.

Becoming more ambitious

While having an extra £12,000 a year’s nothing to scoff at, it’s not likely to be a life-changing sum. But the good news is, there is a way to aim even higher on the same time scale.

Rather than relying on index funds, investors can craft a custom portfolio of individual top-notch stocks. That’s easier said than done. And it often involves taking on additional risk and responsibilities that not everyone will be comfortable with. But it’s also how some investors discovered incredible winners like Rightmove (LSE:RMV).

Over the last 18 years, the online property portal’s drastically expanded its dominance and operations to the point where it’s now a critical piece of the home buying, selling, and renting market in Britain. And shareholders who held along the way have gone on to earn a total return of 1,642%.

That’s the equivalent of earning 17.2%. And at this rate, a £500 monthly SIPP investment would grow to just shy of £900,000 – enough to generate £3,000 a month instead of just £1,000!

Still worth considering?

Even in the current interest rate environment, activity in the property sector’s starting to heat back up, with property developers opening their wallets to access Rightmove’s top-tier marketing & AI tools. As such, management recently reiterated its full-year guidance of 8%-10% revenue growth at a staggering 70% operating margin.

Competitive threats are rising as rival firms seek to steal Rightmove’s throne as sector leader. And with the Bank of England recently opting to keep interest rates steady, the real estate market’s recovery could take longer than anticipated.

Nevertheless, with an impressive track record of navigating through weak market environments, Rightmove shares may be worth a closer look for investors seeking to build retirement wealth in a SIPP.