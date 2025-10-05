Here are the most popular stocks to buy in Britain right now, according to the team at AJ Bell, but are they actually good investments?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Experts say these are the 5 most popular British stocks to buy in October

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The investing team at AJ Bell is constantly monitoring which UK stocks investors are keen to buy. And in October, some popular names from the FTSE 100 are seemingly at the top of most people’s shopping lists. This includes:

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) BP Lloyds Banking Group Shell Legal & General

There certainly seems to be a diversified range of interests with these businesses covering multiple sectors, including engineering, energy, banking, and insurance. And several stocks on this list have been strong performers of late, with Rolls-Royce taking the crown as one of the highest-returning FTSE 100 shares of the last five years.

For those who may have missed it, the aerospace enterprise has seen its market-cap explode by over 2,900% since October 2020. However, past performance nor popularity guarantee a successful investment.

With this in mind, should investors be considering these popular picks for their own portfolios?

Digging deeper

At a market-cap of now £100bn, investors expecting another 2,900% gain from Rolls-Royce shares are likely going to be disappointed. After all, that would make it the most valuable company in the world by quite a wide margin.

However, that doesn’t mean the engineering giant isn’t capable of delivering further solid performance for long-term investors.

Management continues to make strides towards expanding free cash flow and operating profit generation. At the same time, more money is being poured into R&D efforts within its energy segment, gearing the company to creep closer towards the commercialisation of its small modular reactor (SMR) technology in the early 2030s.

Pairing that with a steady stream of new defence contracts, the business appears to be in a relatively strong position in 2025.

However, not all terrific businesses make for good investments if the wrong price is paid. And looking at its 53.8 forward price-to-earnings ratio, it seems investors have already baked in some lofty growth expectations for this enterprise.

That could be a serious problem if this anticipated growth fails to materialise – a very real threat. Its SMR project’s riddled with execution and regulatory risks that could slow the rollout. At the same time, with the bulk of revenue still coming from engine maintenance, Rolls-Royce remains highly sensitive to the long-haul travel market.

An unexpected slowdown in travel demand could leave investors disappointed. And at its current valuation, that might open the floodgates to a lot of volatility.

Exploring options

Personally, while I admire the business, Rolls-Royce shares are simply too pricey at current levels. But what about the other stocks on this list?

Just like Rolls-Royce, they also have their pros and cons. Higher interest rates have been enormously beneficial for Lloyds and Legal & General. But at the same time, the weaker macroeconomic environment’s forming headwinds that could hamper future growth.

Meanwhile, both Shell and BP are executing their own efficiency programmes, delivering impressive annualised savings. Yet, they’re also susceptible to the ever-fluctuating price of fossil fuels.

Put simply, like with all investments, investors need to dig deeper to explore both the risk and potential rewards before deploying capital. And right now, I think there are other far better stocks to consider buying than these enterprises.