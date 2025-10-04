Member Login
Want to quit work and live off stock market dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

Quitting a job and living off stock market dividends is a popular financial dream. Here’s how investors can aim to turn it into a reality.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Most people invest in the stock market to build wealth in the pursuit of financial freedom. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of quitting their nine-to-five and still making money from dividends without having to lift a finger?

To many, this goal may seem like nothing more than a fantasy. But as it turns out, it’s far more achievable than what most people might think.

Setting targets

The first step is to work out how much money is actually needed to live off of dividends. And this ultimately depends on the type of lifestyle someone wants to have. An individual happy with living in more moderate means may only need to generate £30,000 a year. On the other hand, someone keen to enjoy fancy holidays and excursions might need closer to £50,000.

On average, UK stocks typically pay out a 4% dividend yield. And at this rate, investors will require a portfolio worth somewhere between £750,000 and £1,250,000 to hit the previous targets. Neither’s exactly pocket change. But by starting the wealth-building process as early as possible, both are obtainable when leveraging long-term compounding.

By focusing on growth initially and then transitioning to dividends later, investors could expect to earn close to a 10% average a year with an S&P 500 index fund. And with this approach, the journey could start approaching its destination in just over 25 years.

Portfolio MilestoneTime RequiredDividend Income Potential
£500,00023 Years£20,000
£750,00026 Years£30,000
£1,000,00029 Years£40,000
£1,250,00031 Years£50,000
£1,500,00033 Years£60,000

Speeding up wealth creation

Rather than relying on index funds, investors can take control and invest directly in only the best businesses. This approach comes with increased risk and the need for strong emotional discipline, especially during volatile markets.

But it also opens the door to discovering amazing market-beating opportunities, such as Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Today, the company is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the US, focusing on products like pet food, livestock feed, fencing, tools, and outdoor equipment. That certainly doesn’t sound like a high-growth enterprise compared to some of the tech giants out there.

But over the last 20 years, this retail enterprise has expanded its operations so much that shareholders have earned a 2,791% total return. That’s an average of 18.3% a year. And it’s enough to cut the time needed to grow a £1.5m portfolio from 33 years to just over two decades.

Still worth considering?

At a market-cap of $30bn, it’s unlikely Tractor Supply will deliver another 28x return by 2045. But the company’s growth is far from over. Demand remains high with new stores being opened across the US, with customer spending proving resilient to economic wobbles.

Encroachment from the likes of Walmart and Amazon does present a notable competitive threat. And cost inflation in its supply chain undoubtedly introduces some operational headaches that could squeeze gross margins.

But with an impressive track record, Tractor Supply could still be worth a closer look for investors looking to compound their way towards financial freedom in the stock market.


Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

