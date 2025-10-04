Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This blue-chip FTSE 100 share offers a dividend yield of 9.1%. Is there a catch?

This blue-chip FTSE 100 share offers a dividend yield of 9.1%. Is there a catch?

Christopher Ruane looks at a well-known dividend share that currently yields over 9% and weighs some of its attractions — and risks.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many investors, I love a good dividend share.

But, of course, there is always a bit of ‘bird in the hand versus two in the bush’ when it comes to dividends.

They are never guaranteed to last (and share prices can move around). So I think focussing too much on a share’s current dividend yield can distract an investor from looking at what really matters. What really matters, in my view, is the company’s future commercial prospects and what they are likely to mean for its dividend and share price.

High-yield UK share

As an example of why that can be important, consider Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

At first blush, its 9.1% dividend yield looks very exciting. Not only that, but the FTSE 100 financial services giant has grown its payout per share every year bar one since the 2008 financial crisis – and plans to keep doing so.

But while that juicy yield certainly looks attractive, how has the share price been doing?

Not brilliantly, all things considered.

Sure, over the past five years, it has moved up 20%. That sounds good, but is just a third of the 61% gain we have seen in the wider FTSE 100 index over that period.

A changing picture

While that long-term share price performance looks weak compared to the blue-chip index, past performance is not necessarily indicative of what to expect in future.

On top of that, the firm has announced plans to sell a large US business. That could help bolster its cash pile, funding dividend growth and share buybacks in the short term. But it will also leave a hole in revenues.

However, Legal & General’s business has been underwhelming in some ways over recent years. Last year, for example, net profit fell almost 60%, to £191m. That followed a fall of 42% the prior year, and 62% the year before that.

Compared to a 2021 net profit north of £2bn, last year’s figure looks woeful.

Could things get better from here?

Still, earnings are only one metric of a company’s performance. Financial services firms’ earnings can move around a lot due to things like asset valuations changing.

From a cash generation perspective (which I see as more important than reported earnings when it comes to funding the dividend), Legal & General is performing far more steadily than its profit and loss account may suggest.

In the first half of this year, for example, capital generation (reported using the Solvency II standard) edged up 3% year on year to £729m.

I see further  long-term growth prospects thanks to Legal & General’s large customer base, deep financial sector expertise, and focus on retirement-linked products.

Is there a catch?

One reason the Legal & General share price has underperformed the FTSE 100 over five years may be its reduction from 5% to 2% targeted annual dividend per share growth.

There are risks – and choppy financial markets could heighten them, if policyholders start withdrawing funds more than usual.

As I said, no dividend is ever guaranteed.

But I see Legal & General as a well-run, proven business with strong cash generation potential. I therefore think of it as a dividend share investors should consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

How’s how someone could start buying shares with 5% of their salary

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to start buying shares with one twentieth of one's earnings? This writer explains how a would-be investor…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a pension income of £999 a month?

| Harvey Jones

When building up in a retirement pot in a Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP, it pays to have a target…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 2,927% in five years! Could the Rolls-Royce share price achieve the same by 2031?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane unpicks some of the reasons the Rolls-Royce share price has been flying in recent years -- and considers…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

3 lessons for all investors from Nvidia’s 472,250% gain!

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has had a great run in recent years -- and an incredible run over the past few decades.…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s jumped 30% in a month. Is it set to soar?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's jumped 30% in a matter of weeks. Christopher Ruane explains some possible reasons why -- and what he…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Want to quit work and live off stock market dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Quitting a job and living off stock market dividends is a popular financial dream. Here's how investors can aim to…

Read more »

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

How to earn a second income from UK property without buying a house!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Looking for ways to create a second income via UK property without going into debt? Investing in a real estate…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

A well-covered 8.6% dividend yield and 9 years of growth! Is this one of the best income stocks in the UK?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a chunky yield and a track record of dividend growth, this UK income stock offers one of the highest…

Read more »