Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I offload Fundsmith Equity and buy a global or S&P 500 index fund instead?

Should I offload Fundsmith Equity and buy a global or S&P 500 index fund instead?

Over the last year, Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity fund has returned just 1% while the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF has returned around 16%.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been an investor in Fundsmith Equity for a long time now. And over the long run, the fund – which focuses on high-quality stocks – has done well for me. However, returns recently have been poor relative to major indexes. Over the last year, it has only returned about 1% versus around 16% for the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE: VUAG) and 17% for the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF.

That’s disappointing, especially when you consider that Fundsmith’s fees are much higher than those of the two ETFs. And it has got me wondering – is it time to dump the fund and move my money into index funds?

Lousy performance

The poor relative performance here is not a new phenomenon. Sadly, this fund has been underperforming for a while now.

Last year, it returned 8.9% versus 20.8% for the MSCI World index. The year before that, it did 12.4% versus 16.8% for the MSCI.

The year before that (2022), it returned -13.8% while the MSCI posted a return of -7.8%. So, it even underperformed in a bad market.

Multiple issues

What’s gone wrong? Well, for me, the main issue has been a lack of exposure to large-cap technology businesses, which have gone from strength to strength in recent years as the world has become more digital.

To my mind, there hasn’t been enough of an acknowledgement that the world is undergoing a major tech revolution. Ultimately, I think Terry Smith and his team could have taken more of a ‘top-down’, thematic view and then focused on high-quality businesses.

Stock selection has also been an issue. This has been poor, which is a problem when a fund only owns 25 to 30 stocks like Fundsmith does.

Some examples of stocks in the fund that have underperformed in recent years include LVMH, Novo Nordisk, and Unilever.

Do I switch into a tracker?

So, do I offload Fundsmith and move into something like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF? I’m not sure, to be honest.

This ETF would give me more exposure to large-cap tech. The largest weightings here are currently Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta.

It would also eliminate the stock selection issue. I’d get exposure to 500 stocks including some really exciting ones such as Oracle, Broadcom, and Palantir.

I’m just concerned that the S&P has raced higher recently. Since April, it has risen more than 30% – a huge move in a short period of time.

After that kind of rise, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a pullback. And in this scenario, Fundsmith may end up outperforming the S&P 500 due to its focus on quality and exposure to the Healthcare and Consumer Staples sectors (around 50% of the portfolio).

My move now

Given my concerns over the S&P 500’s move higher, I’m going to hold on to Fundsmith for now. I see it as a hedge against mainstream market risks.

That said, it’s definitely ‘under review’ for me. For the fees, it needs to start delivering again.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positons in Fundsmith Equity, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Nvidia, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Nvidia, Oracle, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s jumped 30% in a month. Is it set to soar?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's jumped 30% in a matter of weeks. Christopher Ruane explains some possible reasons why -- and what he…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Want to quit work and live off stock market dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Quitting a job and living off stock market dividends is a popular financial dream. Here's how investors can aim to…

Read more »

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

How to earn a second income from UK property without buying a house!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Looking for ways to create a second income via UK property without going into debt? Investing in a real estate…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

A well-covered 8.6% dividend yield and 9 years of growth! Is this one of the best income stocks in the UK?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a chunky yield and a track record of dividend growth, this UK income stock offers one of the highest…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 overlooked UK shares to consider for dividend income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By looking beyond the usual FTSE 100 suspects, investors can discover terrific under-the-radar UK shares with substantial dividend-paying potential.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

As US stocks get volatile, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has doubled the gains of the US stock market even after going through multiple crashes and corrections. Here's…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Meet the 3p penny stock that’s crushing the FTSE 100 in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This first-of-a-kind penny stock's been on fire in the last 12 months, skyrocketing by almost 3,100%! Should adventurous investors consider…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,300 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Earning passive income by buying dividend shares can be lucrative. Our writer explains some of the variables that can affect…

Read more »