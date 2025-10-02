Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If this oil price forecast is right, the BP share price could double over the next 5 years!

If this oil price forecast is right, the BP share price could double over the next 5 years!

There’s one particular oil price forecast that’s caught the attention of our writer. If it’s right, the BP share price could take off.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Workers at Whiting refinery, US

Image source: BP plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In April 2010, just before the Deepwater Horizon explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the BP (LSE:BP.) share price was close to 650p, around 50% more than it is today (2 October). Eleven workers tragically lost their lives on the rig and it’s been estimated that the disaster has cost the energy giant around $65bn in fines, compensation and clean-up costs.

Since then, the group’s stock market valuation has ebbed and flowed in line with the price of oil. Most notably, the pandemic saw energy prices plummet as global demand fell sharply. And after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Brent crude spiked and then steadily climbed higher.

Over the past 15 years, there have been numerous peaks and troughs as oil traders respond to various economic and political uncertainties.

Oil price trends are important because the majority of BP’s income is earned from the sale of the commodity. This means the group’s cash flow’s heavily influenced by the price of ‘black gold’.

Too good to be true?

As a shareholder in the group, I was particularly interested in one forecast I recently came across. Gov Capital has created an algorithm that considers “volume changes, price changes, market cycles [and] similar commodities” to come up with a five-year Brent crude forecast of $177.

If correct, it would be 20% more than its all-time high of $147.50 achieved in July 2008. And I reckon BP’s annual operating cash flow would be close to $60bn. This is based on data from 2018-2024, which shows a 96% relationship between the price of Brent crude and the cash generated by the group.

YearBrent crude ($ per barrel)Net cash from operating activities ($bn)
201871.3422.9
201964.3025.8
202041.9612.2
202170.8623.6
2022100.340.9
202382.4932.0
202480.5227.3
Source: Energy Information Administration / company reports

If a price of $177 was realised in 2030, I think the group’s share price would easily double.

A mug’s game

However, the forecast comes with two warnings. Firstly, it’s very much an outlier. And secondly, as Gov Capital admits, it shouldn’t be used for investment decisions. That’s because it’s impossible to accurately predict future oil prices. There are too many random factors involved to make the exercise worthwhile.

But it is useful to consider long-term trends. As we move towards a cleaner world, demand for hydrocarbons will inevitably fall. This should put downwards pressure on prices. However, energy markets are very different to others. OPEC+ is a legal cartel – accounting for around 60% of global output — that seeks to restrict supply to keep prices up. In my opinion, the producers have the upper hand, certainly in the short term.

Final thoughts

To help improve earnings, the group’s planning to cut costs. A major shareholder is piling on the pressure for it to become more efficient. BP also wants to increase output. This has been helped by recent news of its largest oil and gas discovery this century, off the coast of Brazil. Raising production and reducing costs are two ways of achieving some protection from lower oil prices.

In addition, those looking for passive income might be tempted by its current dividend yield of 5.5%. Of course, there can be no guarantees when it comes to shareholder returns.

For these reasons, I believe BP’s a stock that investors could consider. Although, anyone taking a stake needs to be aware of the volatile nature of the group’s earnings as well as the operational challenges the industry faces.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Should passive income hunters consider Rolls-Royce shares?

| James Beard

Rolls-Royce Holdings has been the FTSE 100’s top performer over the past five years. But what’s the stock like for…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

By August 2026, the Lloyds share price could turn £10,000 into…

| James Beard

A few months ago, our writer thought the Lloyds share price rally would run out of steam. But he was…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock that could benefit from a China recovery

| Stephen Wright

With manufacturing in China showing signs of picking up, could a FTSE 100 iron ore producer be a smart way…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is 18% below my price target. Should I buy it in October?

| Stephen Wright

AG Barr’s earnings per share are up 25%, but shares in the FTSE 250 company haven’t responded as Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£7,000 in savings? Here’s one strategy to target a second income worth £2,000 a year

| Mark Hartley

Our writer details a potential method to earn a second income by investing in dividend shares with £7,000 as a…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

US stocks look bubbly. Will the stock market crash in 2025?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After hitting 30+ new record highs in 2025, the US stock market looks pretty pricey. The risk of a crash…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

3 bargain FTSE 250 shares that deserve love in October

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 shares have endured mixed fortunes in 2025. But at current prices, Royston Wild thinks they each offer…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 top ETFs to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow investors to chase huge returns while diversifying for safety. Here are a few on my radar.

Read more »