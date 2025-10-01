Member Login
If gold rises to $5,000 in 2026, these UK stocks could soar

Edward Sheldon highlights two UK gold stocks that are well placed to benefit if the price of the precious metal continues to rise.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Gold has had a specular run this year, rising more than 40%. Experts believe it can go higher though – according to Goldman Sachs it could hit $5,000 per ounce in 2026 if US Federal Reserve independence is comprised.

Now, there’s no guarantee that the precious metal will go to $5,000 next year, of course. However, if it does, I’d expect UK gold stocks to soar.

Leveraged plays on gold

When gold prices are rising, gold mining stocks often provide bigger gains than the commodity itself. This is because they benefit from operational leverage.

Typically, gold miners have relatively fixed operational costs. So when gold prices are rising and their revenues are higher, they tend to see a sharp increase in profitability.

For example, let’s say it costs a gold producer $2,000 to produce an ounce of gold. When the price of gold is $3,800 per ounce (near where it is today), the company’s profit is going to be $1,800 per ounce.

If the gold price were to rise to $5,000 however, the company’s profit per ounce rises to $3,000. So a 32% increase in the price of the commodity has resulted in a 67% increase in profitability for the producer.

Two UK gold stocks to watch

Zooming in to UK gold stocks that could potentially benefit from higher gold prices, one worth highlighting is Pan African Resources (LSE: PAF). It’s a mid-tier miner that’s focused on mining gold in Africa.

This company is already producing gold, so it’s likely to benefit from higher prices. For the year ended 30 June, it produced 196,527 ounces, an increase of 5.6% year on year.

Meanwhile, it has very low costs – for its most recent financial year its ‘all-in sustaining costs’ (AISC) were just $1,600. So if gold was to rise to $5,000, this company would most likely clean up.

Given this set-up, and the fact that dividends are rising rapidly, I think this stock could be worth considering for those looking for gold stocks to buy. Especially now that the company’s looking to move from the AIM to the UK’s main market – this could make the stock appealing to a wide range of investors.

Another stock worth mentioning is Caledonia Mining. It’s a smaller miner that’s focused on gold production and exploration in Zimbabwe.

In the first half of 2025, it produced around 40,000 ounces of gold, generating revenue of around $121m. AISC for the period was $1,801. So like Pan African Resources, it’s making a ton of money right now and well placed to benefit from rising gold prices.

Understanding the risks

Now, it’s worth noting that with these kinds of gold mining companies, there are a lot of things that can go wrong. For example, companies can experience setbacks as a result of mine problems, staff strikes, weather conditions, and more. So there’s no guarantee they will perform well as investments, even if the gold price rises significantly.

For those keen to invest in gold stocks however, I think these names are worth a look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

