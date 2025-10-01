Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are 2 UK shares and ETFs I’ve just bought for my SIPP!

Here are 2 UK shares and ETFs I’ve just bought for my SIPP!

I’m confident these top UK shares and funds will deliver a healthy mix of long-term capital gains and passive income to my SIPP.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I just added these UK shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). Here’s why.

Buying on the dip

Like billionaire investor Warren Buffett, I love purchasing high-quality shares when they’re going cheap. So I’ve used a recent drop in the Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) share price to top up my holdings.

The FTSE 100 financial services company is now the single-largest holding across my entire stocks portfolio.

My motivations for holding Legal & General shares largely reflect my appetite for passive income. The company’s long been one of the UK’s most dependable dividend stocks, growing annual payouts every year (bar 2020) since the start of the last decade,

And following recent price weakness, its forward dividend yield has nipped back above 9%, to 9.2%. To put that into context, the FTSE 100 average sits way back at 3.2%.

Dividends are never guaranteed, of course. But the firm’s impressive Solvency II capital ratio of 217% bodes well for the short-to-medium term, at least.

Over a longer horizon, I think earnings and dividends could rise strongly as Legal & General leverages its immense brand power in growing markets like asset management, pensions and insurance. I’m especially excited by its opportunities in the UK pension risk transfer (PRT) market, though competition here — like in its other product categories — is a major threat investors need to consider.

Security guard

Having robust online security systems isn’t a luxury but a downright necessity. Over the last month, attacks have halted carmaker Jaguar Land Rover’s production and shut down several European airports, underlining the growing danger of malicious actions.

Given this, it’s no surprise that analysts are tipping rapid long-term growth for the cybersecurity sector. Grand View Research analysts predicted annualised market growth of 12.9% over the next five years, for instance.

The growing cybersecurity market creates opportunities for UK and US shares and ETFs
Source: Grand View Research

UK share investors have a multitude of ETFs they can buy to seize this opportunity. I hold the L&G Cyber Security fund in my SIPP, and last week added the iShares Digital Security ETF (LSE:LOCK) alongside it.

The former gives me more focused exposure to market leaders Cloudflare and Palo Alto. In total, it holds 34 shares in its portfolio. By adding the iShares ETF beside it, I enjoy a more diversified approach that helps me to reduce risk. It carries most of the same big hitters but boasts a much larger pool of 111 companies.

One added sweetener is the fund’s lower total expense ratio of 0.4%. On Legal & General’s fund, this sits at 0.69%.

Like any tech-based ETF, both of these funds could underperform during economic downturns when consumers and businesses cut spending. These two are denominated in US dollars, too, which leaves my returns vulnerable to exchange rate changes.

But on balance, I’m extremely optimistic they will still deliver excellent long-term returns. iShares Digital Security’s produced an average annual return of 10.6% since its creation in 2018.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Legal & General Ucits ETF Plc - L&g Cyber Security Ucits ETF, and iShares IV Public - iShares Digital Security Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Cloudflare and Palo Alto Networks. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

This hugely profitable 7.2%-yielding FTSE 250 stock looks great on paper! But there’s a catch

| Mark Hartley

Dunelm boasts a juicy dividend yield and the highest ROE on the FTSE 250. But is its debt mountain too…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 high-yielding UK income shares with added growth potential

| Mark Hartley

These two UK income shares offer generous dividends and surprising growth potential. Our writer weighs up if they’re worth considering…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Why Diageo shares fell 14% in September

| Stephen Wright

Diageo shares have led the FTSE 100’s list of fallers last month, but with no major news, is there a…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 mega-cheap FTSE 100 shares that demand attention in October

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK bargain shares to buy? Here are three top-class FTSE 100 stocks with cheap earnings multiples…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Up 153% and 48%, here are 2 top growth stocks to consider in October

| Royston Wild

Looking to make heroic shareholder returns with growth stocks? I think this FTSE 100 share and a gold stock demand…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG for the traditional Q4 share price boom?

| Royston Wild

IAG's share price has significantly outperformed the FTSE 350 and the broader travel sector over the last 20 years, data…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 stock CRH’s share price has exploded this week!

| Royston Wild

Incredible market resilience means CRH's share price has risen almost a fifth since 1 January. Can the FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is worth now

| Christopher Ruane

With a trading update due tomorrow, Christopher Ruane reviews how Greggs has done over the past year -- and explains…

Read more »