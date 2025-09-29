Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 1,265%! 5 lessons for any investor from the soaring Nvidia share price

Up 1,265%! 5 lessons for any investor from the soaring Nvidia share price

The incredible long-term performance of the Nvidia share price has led this writer to draw some wider lessons for his stock market investing.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Oh, to have bought into chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) five years ago. Since then, the Nvidia share price has soared 1,265%. That is the sort of stock market return that many investors dream of.

I have missed out on owning Nvidia shares. But I have still profited in some way from the soaring price, by drawing a handful of lessons I believe can hopefully be of broader use in the stock market.

Why has the Nvidia share price soared?

The short answer is: AI. But that is indeed a short answer. Many other firms that have tried to ride the AI wave have done far less well.

High-level trends – sometimes called ‘macro’ trends – can be useful inspiration for investors. But it typically pays to break them down into ‘micro’ elements.

Take AI as an example: by asking what computing power was going to deliver AI, Nvidia could come onto an investor’s radar in a way that might not happen if just thinking at a high level about ‘AI’.

Value chains matter

Not all chip companies stand to do equally well from AI, let alone all companies that are in an AI gold rush.

One reason Nvidia’s share price has soared is because the firm’s profits have ballooned. That is partly due to where Nvidia stands in AI’s value chain.

A value chain is a simple but powerful concept. When you buy Dove soap at J Sainsbury, lots of companies may profit – from Dove-maker Unilever and retailer Sainsbury to the logistics company that delivered it and the packaging company that sells Unilever boxes for packing soap bars.

Those different companies earn different profit margins because they are in different parts of the value chain.

Chip designer Nvidia’s intellectual property and asset-light model have placed it in a very profitable part of the chip value chain compared to chip manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

While Nvidia stock has soared 1,265% in five years, TSMC has moved up 238%. Still a great performance – but far less than Nvidia!

Management matters, but can change

One risk I see for the Nvidia share price is key man risk. Its chief executive has been critical in the company’s vision and growth.

Great management is always welcome from an investor’s perspective. But it is important not just to value a company based on current management, because that can change (sometimes unexpectedly).

To quote Warren Buffett, “I try to invest in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will”.

Competitive advantages are powerful

Nvidia is not the only chip company. But it has a lot of proprietary chip designs.

Like any good competitive advantage, that helps give it pricing power that can feed into profitability.

Investors often talk about competitive advantage. Nvidia shows what it can achieve in practice.

Look forward, not backwards

Investing can be full of ‘what ifs’.

But focussing on how brilliantly Nvidia stock has done historically may distract me from looking for shares I think are set to do well in the coming five years (and beyond).

There are lessons to be learned. As an investor, though, it makes more sense to focus on finding opportunities today than dwelling on missed opportunities of the past!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

3 reasons to like Tesco shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about the supermarket operator, but he won't be adding any Tesco shares to…

Read more »

Little pumpkins and mandarines with painted faces for Halloween on wooden background
Investing Articles

With yields up to 8%, here are the dividend shares I’m looking at in October

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 REIT and a US oil company are on Stephen Wright’s list of shares dividend investors should take…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

Aviva shares are riding high, but its boss has still been buying…

| Christopher Ruane

Aviva's chief executive has spent tens of thousands of pounds on buying shares in the insurer this month. Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock posted a big jump in September. Time to buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

The share price of this FTSE 250 company has stagnated in recent years. It sounds like it might be doing…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Over 5 years, this ‘boring’ FTSE 100 share has thrashed Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In recent years, Tesla stock has been one of the wonders of the US stock market. However, this dull FTSE…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 2,954%, the Rolls-Royce share price has never been higher! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

It's only Monday and the Rolls-Royce share price has already hit another all-time high! Our writer sees a lot to…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How to avoid penny stock rip-offs, and one to consider buying in October

| Alan Oscroft

Can penny stocks make us rich, or are they things that scams are made of? There's truth in both extremes,…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 61% so far this year, is NIO stock just getting started?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock’s been on a dramatic ride over the years -- but this year’s seen it back in the fast…

Read more »