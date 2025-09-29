Member Login
This UK insurance giant is one of the top growth stocks on the FTSE 100!

Prudential’s share price surge and earnings growth make it one of the most exciting growth stocks on the FTSE 100 right now. Our writer takes a look.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

When it comes to growth stocks, most investors instantly think of sectors like technology, aerospace or even niche consumer brands. And with Rolls-Royce, Games Workshop and 3i Group all sitting comfortably among the most popular FTSE 100 picks this year, that instinct makes sense.

But sometimes the biggest growth stories come from industries not typically seen as exciting. One of those, in my opinion, is insurance.

A rallying growth stock

Prudential (LSE: PRU) has quietly become one of the standout performers on the FTSE 100. Its share price is up 62% year to date, making it one of the strongest movers in the index. More impressively, earnings growth is up a staggering 292% year on year.

Those are the sorts of numbers that tend to make even cautious investors sit up and take notice.

The company provides insurance and financial services across the UK and Asia, with operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia among its core markets. Its Asian focus is critical here. The region’s middle class continues to expand rapidly, with more disposable income and a growing need for life and health protection products. That creates a vast addressable market for Prudential to tap into.

The numbers back that up. The firm’s return on equity (ROE) stands at 20%, highlighting strong profitability. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 10.52, suggesting it’s trading at a valuation that isn’t excessive compared to many other growth stocks. And with a market cap of £26.48bn, this is no small-cap gamble – it’s a financial heavyweight with proven scale.

Prudential has also been rewarding shareholders directly. It recently announced a $500m share buyback programme for 2026, followed by another $600m in 2027. That signals management’s confidence in the company’s long-term outlook and its ability to generate strong cash flow.

Digging deeper

Of course, no growth story comes without risks. Prudential’s reliance on China is both an opportunity and a vulnerability. The Chinese life insurance market has vast potential – by 2040, around 28% of the population is expected to be over 60, with limited pension and health protection currently available.

But at the same time, the stock’s closely-tied relationship with China means it’s exposed to any policy changes, trade tariffs or protectionist measures from the US. Investors need to weigh up the growth opportunity against the geopolitical uncertainty.

Still, the scale of the opportunity is hard to ignore. The addressable market for gross written premiums in Asia is forecast to double by the early 2030s to $1.6trn. If Prudential can maintain its current growth trajectory, it could be in a prime position to capture a significant share of that.

For me, what makes Prudential so appealing is that it combines the defensive qualities of a large FTSE 100 stock with the high-growth potential usually associated with smaller, more speculative businesses. It’s rare to find both in the same place.

That’s why I think it’s a stock that investors looking to strengthen their portfolios should at least consider. It has the moat, the market, and the momentum to keep delivering for years to come.


Mark Hartley has positions in 3i Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc, Prudential Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

