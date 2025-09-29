£11,000 invested in Legal & General shares could make me an annual dividend income of £14,583 on the current 9% yield, and analysts forecast this will rise!

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A stunning 9% dividend yield but down 11%, do Legal & General shares look like an unmissable bargain to me?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares have dropped 11% from their 7 February one-year traded high of £2.65.

As a stock’s dividend yield moves in the opposite direction to its price, this has increased its return to 9%.

So, investing £11,000 (the average UK savings) would make £990 in first-year dividends. This would rise to £9,900 after 10 years and to £29,700 after 30 years.

That said, using the standard investment practice of ‘dividend compounding’ would increase these returns dramatically. This involves reinvesting the dividends back into the stock that paid them.

Doing this would make £15,965 in dividends after 10 years, not £9,900. And after 30 years, these would increase to £151,036 rather than £29,700.

By then, the total value of this shareholding would be £162,036. And that would pay £14,583 every year in dividend income! None of this is guaranteed, of course.

Analysts forecast the yield will increase

That said, analysts forecast the FTSE 100 insurance and investment giant will raise its dividends in each of the next three years.

The projections are for payments of 21.8p this year, 22.2p next year, and 22.6p in 2027.

These would generate respective yields on the current share price of 9.2%, 9.3%, and 9.5%.

By comparison, the current average dividend yield of the FTSE 100 is just 3.4% and of the FTSE 250, 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the ‘risk-free rate’ (the 10-year UK government bond yield) is 4.6%.

Are these figures well-supported by the business?

It is earnings growth that ultimately drives any firm’s dividends higher over time. A risk to Legal & General’s is any new surge in the cost of living. This may cause clients to close their investment accounts.

However, analysts also forecast that its earnings will grow by a stunning average of 39% every year to end-2027.

H1 2025 results saw earnings per share up 9% year on year to 10.94p – top of its 6%-9% target range. This resulted from increasing synergies across each of the three main businesses, according to the firm.

Institutional Retirement’s operating profit jumped 11% to £618m. Asset Management’s revenue improved 2% to £500m. And Retail’s operating profit was 3% higher at £237m.

Sharpened focus through recent deals

The firm is also bullish about these key operations following recent deals.

I think the most notable of these was the February $2.3bn (£1.71bn) deal with Japanese insurance giant Meiji Yasuda. Legal & General will use £400m to fund its high-value US Pension Risk Transfer business expansion. And £1bn will be returned to shareholders in a buyback, which tends to support share price gains.

Meiji Yasuda will also outsource investment management of some of its US assets to the UK firm. This will boost Legal & General’s assets under management and its related fee income.

A share price bonus as well?

Legal & General’s extremely strong projected earnings growth should also drive big gains in its share price.

To ascertain how much, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. This pinpoints where any stock should be priced, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In Legal & General’s case, it shows the shares are 54% undervalued at their current £2.37 price, therefore, their fair value is £5.15.

Given these earnings forecasts, extreme undervaluation and massive yield potential I will buy more of the shares very soon.