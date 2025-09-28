Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Elton John reckons gold is timeless but could it help target £1m from a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA?

After watching a documentary made by the World Gold Council, our writer wonders if the precious metal could help transform a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taking a Stocks and Shares ISA from £20,000 to £1m is ambitious but theoretically possible. For example, if an average growth rate of 12% a year could be sustained for 35 years, a seven-figure portfolio would result.

In fact, since September 2020, the share price of the FTSE 100’s Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV) has grown by an average of 13.4% a year. If that rate held steady, someone could become an ISA millionaire within 32 years.

However, a double-figure growth rate is the exception rather than the norm. And past performance shouldn’t be relied upon to predict future returns.

An asset for uncertain times

But Endeavour, one of the world’s leading gold producers and the largest in West Africa, has achieved this feat on the back of soaring prices. During times of economic uncertainty, investors tend to swap other financial assets for gold.

As the table below shows, the average price received by the group during the second quarter of 2025 was 62% higher than in the last quarter of 2023. Over this period, costs have also risen but less quickly. The group claims to have the fourth-lowest all-in sustaining cost in the industry (AISC). The result is higher earnings and a soaring share price.

In 2024, through a combination of share buybacks and dividends, Endeavour reckons it returned $251 to shareholders for every ounce of gold it produced. For the first half of 2025, the equivalent figure was $338.

QuarterRealised gold price ($/oz)AISC ($/oz)
Q4 20231,945947
Q1 20242,0411,186
Q2 20242,2871,287
Q3 20242,3421,287
Q4 20242,5901,141
Q1 20252,7831,129
Q2 20253,1501,458
Source: company reports

Taking advantage

To try and capitalise on this interest in the precious metal, the World Gold Council, the trade body for the industry, has made a documentary called Elton John: Touched by Gold. During the film, the famous singer describes the metal as “timeless” as well as representing something that’s “inspirational, awe-inspiring and joyous”.

Anyone who has invested in Endeavour over the past few years will probably agree with Sir Elton. But I doubt whether a 26-minute “exclusive access” documentary featuring lots of gold boots, glasses, and jewellery – as well as his collection of gold discs — will have much of an impact on prices. Economists reckon global bank demand and inflation, particularly in the US, will have more of an influence.

But there are challenges that Endeavour must deal with. As the chart below shows, prices can be volatile. If gold starts to fall, there’s likely to be a significant pullback in the group’s share price.

Source: Trading Economics

In addition, mining is operationally challenging, particularly in rural Africa where its principal assets are located. Currencies on the continent can also fluctuate significantly and, if they go in the wrong direction, could adversely impact earnings.

Looking ahead

However, at the moment, there’s no sign of a slowdown in gold prices and most observers believe the rally’s not over yet.

The current (26 September) price is around $3,750. And due to geopolitical concerns, tensions between President Trump and the US Federal Reserve, and “robust” central bank purchases, UBS is predicting $3,800 by the end of 2025 and $3,900 by mid-2026.

Deutsche Bank is more bullish and reckons it could break through the $4,000-barrier sometime in 2026. Industry experts appear to agree that current market conditions make a sharp correction unlikely.

On this basis, as a long-term hedge against global uncertainty, I reckon Endeavour Mining is a stock to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

