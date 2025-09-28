Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks to consider adding to your portfolio in October

2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks to consider adding to your portfolio in October

The FTSE 100 has pushed up to all-time highs in 2025, but that doesn’t mean investors can’t find a blue-chip bargain or two.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors might consider October as a FTSE 100 entry point because history shows it often marks a turning point for stock markets. Despite its reputation for volatility — highlighted by episodes like Black Monday — October frequently acts as a “bear killer,” ending downward trends and kickstarting rallies.

Over the last 20 years, average market returns in October have been positive, typically outperforming September and often supporting gains heading into the winter months. With seasonality pushing returns higher after summer weakness, October could be a opportunity for long-term UK investors seeking to benefit from historical patterns of recovery and market strength.

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) is a FTSE 100 favourite of mine and certainly one to consider in October. The aerospace and defence group delivered a strong first-half 2025 performance, surprising the market with a 29% rise in adjusted operating profit to £310m.

Building on this, the firm reported that margins expanded to 18% from 14.2% a year earlier, while revenue reached £1.72bn on a like-for-like basis. Engines grew 11% and Structures 3%, showing resilience despite ongoing supply chain and tariff pressures.

The median 12-month target price of 663p suggests more growth potential. But analysts may have been slow to catch up and the valuation looks very attractive.

Management is targeting annual earnings growth above 20% through 2029, yet the stock trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of just 15.5, with a strong P/E-to-growth ratio under one — in contrast, Rolls-Royce trades at 40 times.

Like Rolls, Melrose has a great economic moat, with 70% of sales coming from sole-source positions. Of course, risks remain, including labour shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, and currency shifts. For investors seeking long-term UK exposure, Melrose deserves attention this October.

London Stock Exchange Group

Analysts’ consensus on London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) is unusually strong, with 17 analysts rating the stock a Buy or Outperform (10 Buys, 7 Outperforms) and no Holds or Sells. The average target price of 12,437p is 52% above the current share price, with a range from 11,200p (+37%) to 13,500p (+65%).

On an adjusted basis, EPS forecasts stand at 399p for the year ahead and 442p for 2026. That equates to forward P/E ratios of 20.5 times and 18.5 times respectively. That’s quite compelling given the group’s recurring revenue base, strong margins, and structural growth drivers.

Despite this, the shares have lagged in 2025, reflecting frustration that the company has yet to deliver notable AI-driven product breakthroughs, despite its much-publicised Microsoft tie-up. Investors are looking for evidence that AI integration can materially enhance its data analytics, terminal offerings, and client workflows. That could be on the way.

Risks remain, particularly the threat of market-share erosion to Bloomberg and other rivals, where competition is fierce and sticky client relationships are vital. Also, management needs to deal with platform migration and regulatory compliance, which could bring challenges.

Even so, I think London Stock Exchange Group looks like a high-quality FTSE 100 stock to consider this October. There’s lots to be positive about.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This income share’s yielding 6.1% but I won’t touch it with a bargepole!

| James Beard

There’s an income share in the FTSE 100 that’s increased its dividend each year for over a quarter of a…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With 86% annual dividend growth, I had to add this FTSE 100 stock to my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Admiral Group’s surging dividend caught my attention, but is this FTSE 100 insurer a smart pick for long-term passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Elton John reckons gold is timeless but could it help target £1m from a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

After watching a documentary made by the World Gold Council, our writer wonders if the precious metal could help transform…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to consider to target a second income in an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland picks a pair of Asia-focused dividend shares that he reckons are worth a look for investors seeking a…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Up 334% in a year, this fledgling energy company might not be a penny stock for long!

| Mark Hartley

Seascape Energy Asia has enjoyed a huge rally this year and could soon shed its penny stock status. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

3 savvy passive income ideas for a £100k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a £100,000 investment portfolio, someone could potentially generate £5,000 to £7,000 in passive income every year. Here’s how.

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many BP shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

With its long-term reserves, low production costs, and a 5.6% yield, should dividend investors have BP shares on their radars?

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

The Phoenix share price fell 10% last week – should income investors consider grabbing its 8.6% yield?

| Harvey Jones

Last week was bumpy for the Phoenix share price but that only makes the yield more generous. Harvey Jones looks…

Read more »