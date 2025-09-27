Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UP 67% in a year, what’s going on with Tesla stock?

UP 67% in a year, what’s going on with Tesla stock?

Tesla stock’s grown in value by two-thirds over the past 12 months alone. Our writer can see some reasons why — but won’t be buying any himself!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Falling sales, key tax credits cancelled, more competition putting pressure on selling prices. Ordinarily, those would seem like bad news for a business. They are just some of the challenges Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) currently faces. Yet despite that, Tesla stock has soared 67% over the past year.

That is not because it was cheap a year ago either. The 12-month jump means the company now commands a market capitalisation of $1.3trn. So is Tesla something other than an ordinary company?

The valuation makes no sense to me

I ask because I think it would have to be in order to justify the current Tesla stock price, let alone a higher one.

The carmaker trades for 246 times earnings (rival Ford sells for 15 times earnings). That is before even taking into account this year’s earnings potentially falling sharply, due to a combination of the declining vehicle sales volumes, tax credit withdrawal and pricing pressure I mentioned above.

Ordinarily, that is the sort of price-to-earnings ratio an industrial company would look far, far too high for my comfort. Indeed, I think Tesla is badly overvalued and I have no plans to buy its stock for my portfolio.

Could Tesla be one of a kind?

Clearly though, not all investors take the same sort of line I do. The price increase over the past year, even as the company’s business environment has worsened, could indicate that some investors see Tesla as an extraordinary company, not just an industrial company with declining sales that is battling to maintain profit margins.

As I see I, there are two key possible explanations for that. One is Tesla’s potential to expand into new lines of business, while the other is the opportunity for it to earn more from its customer base.

New business ideas are exciting – but not yet proven

To illustrate the first leg of the potential growth drivers, consider Tesla’s enthusiasm to develop a robotics business and possibly do more with artificial intelligence (AI). Both are things it has some experience with from its current car business.

So by exploiting its know-how and proprietary technologies, Tesla may be able to establish a position in robotics and other business areas. That could be a game-changer, bringing in huge revenues and potentially justifying the current Tesla stock price.

For now though, this is basically little more than an idea that is being developed. Tesla has yet to prove it has a commercially compelling robotics proposition at scale – and lots of other companies are also trying to do the same thing.

More money from existing customers

Historically, Tesla has proven it can earn money from customers after the initial purchase, for example selling car buyers software packages. There is more growth potential here. Tesla is trialling self-driving taxis (again, as are rivals).

If they work, in the end the firm may be able to let Tesla drivers earn money from their car when it is sitting idle, by offering it as a self-driving taxi. Tesla could take a commission.

Like robotics though, while not exactly fantasy, this is also very far from being a proven, scaleable business model.

Looking at Tesla today and what I see as its viable long-term commercial prospects, I still see its price as way too high and will not be buying.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: are we in for a rough ride?    

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 is going gangbusters, and our writer thinks it could potentially keep doing well. But he sees reasons…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1k monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane does the sums and figures out what an investor might need to put into their ISA to target…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

As Rolls-Royce shares hit another all-time high, am I missing out for the wrong reason?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reflects, as Rolls-Royce shares continue to reach impressive highs, whether he ought to put his doubts aside and…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How long might it take to make a million pounds in a SIPP investing £250 a month?

| Ben McPoland

Looking for ideas for a SIPP? Our writer picks an exchange-traded fund (ETF) yielding nearly 7% that might be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend giant bought back 126,498 of its own shares. But can it save the falling share price?

| Mark Hartley

As British American Tobacco continues its £1.1bn buyback, Mark Hartley questions whether it can give the FTSE 100 giant the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Greggs’ shares have turned £1,000 into £500. Here’s what hedge funds expect to happen next

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Owners of Greggs shares have had a very rough 12 months. And hedge fund data suggests things could be about…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you have to invest to target a second income of £23,809 a year?

| Stephen Wright

The power of compounding returns over time might mean investors looking for a second income can get better returns than…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Shares in this UK growth machine look undervalued to me

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to growth at a reasonable price, Stephen Wright thinks Bunzl might be one of the most attractive…

Read more »