Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This beaten-down US stock deserves your consideration in October

This beaten-down US stock deserves your consideration in October

This US stock promises to lead the next phase of the artificial intelligence revolution, but the last earnings report didn’t go down well.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is a beaten-down US stock that warrants serious consideration this October. Despite delivering strong AI-driven results in its latest quarterly report, the stock was punished by the market. This, however, appears to be a short-term reaction rather than a deeper understanding of long-term fundamentals.

Let’s explore why Salesforce continues to be one of my top picks.

Valuation is undemanding

From a pure valuation perspective, Salesforce’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) stands at 21.56, 16% below the sector median and 44% below its five-year average. Similarly, the enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio is 14, slightly below the sector’s 15.61 median.

Price-to-sales and price-to-cash-flow ratios also show notable discounts versus historical averages. This suggests the stock is materially undervalued relative to both its sector peers and its own history.

Looking beyond the near term, the P/E ratio falls to 15.1 times by 2029, based on current consensus forecasts. The P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio is 1.2. That’s a 33% discount to the sector average.

The company also enjoys a modest net cash position.

Overlooked by the market

So, why is Salesforce so cheap compared to the sector? Well, one issue concerns the company’s traditional enterprise technology market, which has shown signs of maturity in recent years.

The disconnect also appears to stem from the market reaction to Q2 earnings. Salesforce reported $10.25bn in revenue, a 10% year-over-year increase, narrowly beating expectations by $100m.

While overall revenue growth might seem modest, a deeper look reveals that the company is monetising its AI strategy very effectively, potentially more so than any of its peers.

Salesforce’s Agentforce platform now manages 1.5m support chats at a 77% resolution rate, enabling clients like Reddit to reduce resolution times from 8.9 minutes to just 1.4 minutes. This represents a huge productivity gain that can be passed out across its huge CRM customer base.

AI-driven automation has allowed Salesforce customers to cut support headcount by 40% while maintaining satisfaction. This is proof that agentic AI can scale in a real-world enterprise setting. It’s practicing what it preaches.

What’s more, by leveraging as much as 300 petabytes of customer data, Salesforce is building what can be described as an operating system for the agentic enterprise.

While the market fixates on a modest revenue growth guidance, Salesforce is quietly creating a sustainable competitive moat. It already claims to be the world’s no.1 AI CRM.

Moreover, margin expansion is also underway with operating margins reaching 34% in Q2, up 60 basis points year-over-year and 200 basis points sequentially.

The bottom line

Ok, there are absolutely risks. Long-term growth will be powered by agentic AI sales, but this is a market where other players, including Microsoft, are likely to be very active. If Salesforce can’t gain much market share, then, of course, we could see sales revised downwards and the stock pull back.

However, in short, I believe Salesforce can be a market leader in agentic AI for enterprise software with the potential for durable revenue growth and margin expansion. Current valuation discounts suggest the stock is absolutely worthy of consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft and Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend giant bought back 126,498 of its own shares. But can it save the falling share price?

| Mark Hartley

As British American Tobacco continues its £1.1bn buyback, Mark Hartley questions whether it can give the FTSE 100 giant the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Greggs’ shares have turned £1,000 into £500. Here’s what hedge funds expect to happen next

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Owners of Greggs shares have had a very rough 12 months. And hedge fund data suggests things could be about…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you have to invest to target a second income of £23,809 a year?

| Stephen Wright

The power of compounding returns over time might mean investors looking for a second income can get better returns than…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Shares in this UK growth machine look undervalued to me

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to growth at a reasonable price, Stephen Wright thinks Bunzl might be one of the most attractive…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is IonQ a millionaire-maker growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of quantum computing firm IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) have absolutely rocketed over the past two years. Should I buy this growth…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock soar after ChatGPT investment?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock jumped after announcing plans up to $100bn (£73bn) in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, strengthening its role at the heart…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock might rocket 56%, according to City experts

| Ben McPoland

Our writer checks out a former penny stock that analysts reckon could head even higher, despite already surging nearly 700%…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I wouldn’t spend it

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks investors don't need to chase ultra-high-risk bets to target solid returns inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »