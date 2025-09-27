Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you have to invest to target a second income of £23,809 a year?

How much do you have to invest to target a second income of £23,809 a year?

The power of compounding returns over time might mean investors looking for a second income can get better returns than they might have expected.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The National Living Wage is £23,809 for someone working 37.5 hours a week. The FTSE 100 has a 3.23% dividend yield, which suggests an investor needs £737,120 to earn this as a second income.

That’s a big number, but investors shouldn’t be deterred. I think there’s a viable strategy for targeting this kind of return that requires investing less than half of this.

Compounding

Someone who invests £1,000 a month and manages a 5% annual return could have a portfolio generating £23,809 a year within 23 years. And this only requires investing a total of £277,000.

At 5%, a £1,000 monthly investment generates £330 in the first year, but reinvesting dividends can cause this to rise sharply. It can reach £7,319 by year 10 and £19,818 by year 20.

By year 23, someone following this method will have invested £277,000. But a 5% return means the portfolio will have generated £242,000 in additional capital that can be reinvested.

In other words, using dividends to boost a regular monthly investment gives investors a chance of turning £277,000 into something that earns £23,809. That’s the power of compounding in action.

Inflation

There is, however, a downside to this approach. The value of a £23,809 second income is likely to be lower 23 years from now as a result of inflation

In fact, if prices increase in line with the Bank of England’s 2% target, £23,809 in 2058 will be worth £14,960 in today’s terms. That’s quite a decline.

There’s not a huge amount investors can do to avoid this – inflation affects returns from all asset classes. But there are strategies they can take to try and limit the effect on their returns. 

One of these is focusing on shares in companies that can increase their earnings – and dividends – faster than inflation. And the FTSE 100 has some good examples. 

Pricing power

One of the best ways of offsetting rising costs is by increasing prices, but a company needs a strong competitive position to be able to do this. And Rightmove (LSE:RMV) is an outstanding example.

The UK’s leading property portal generates more than twice as much traffic as its nearest rival. And that means there’s a strong incentive for advertisers to list there, rather than anywhere else. 

That doesn’t make the business invulnerable – a faltering housing market could cause growth to stall and the firm can’t do much about this. But in terms of competition, it’s very hard to disrupt.

Having more visitors attracts more listings, which in turn makes Rightmove attractive to potential buyers. And this position should – in my view – allow the company to grow faster than inflation.

Income investing

The power of compounding means investors with time on their side can aim for higher returns with less cash. That’s an attractive formula. 

Investors taking this approach, however, need to be wary of inflation. Over time, rising prices can cut into real returns in a big way.

The best way to try and manage this risk is by focusing on businesses that can pass increasing costs on to consumers. And the most important thing for this is a strong competitive position.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend giant bought back 126,498 of its own shares. But can it save the falling share price?

| Mark Hartley

As British American Tobacco continues its £1.1bn buyback, Mark Hartley questions whether it can give the FTSE 100 giant the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Greggs’ shares have turned £1,000 into £500. Here’s what hedge funds expect to happen next

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Owners of Greggs shares have had a very rough 12 months. And hedge fund data suggests things could be about…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Shares in this UK growth machine look undervalued to me

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to growth at a reasonable price, Stephen Wright thinks Bunzl might be one of the most attractive…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is IonQ a millionaire-maker growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of quantum computing firm IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) have absolutely rocketed over the past two years. Should I buy this growth…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock soar after ChatGPT investment?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock jumped after announcing plans up to $100bn (£73bn) in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, strengthening its role at the heart…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock might rocket 56%, according to City experts

| Ben McPoland

Our writer checks out a former penny stock that analysts reckon could head even higher, despite already surging nearly 700%…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I wouldn’t spend it

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks investors don't need to chase ultra-high-risk bets to target solid returns inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

Rising gold and copper prices have driven these FTSE growth shares sharply higher in 2025. Here's why they could keep…

Read more »