Is the US stock market going to crash? Here’s what the Warren Buffett indicator says

A stock market crash is is almost certain to happen again some day — but will it be this year, next year, or not for another generation?

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

The US stock market is showing signs of an unstoppable bull run, or a potential crash. The challenge is deciding which is more likely.

If any individual stock can sum up the dilemma, it has to be Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). It’s been on a scary ride over the past 12 months. Along the way it’s slumped to a 52-week low of $212, and soared to a high of $488.

There’s a 2.3-fold difference between those two extremes. It’s the kind of volatility we frequently see from penny stocks here in the UK. But this is a company with a market cap of $1.4trn — nearly six times the value of the FTSE 100‘s biggest, HSBC Holdings.

Tesla currently commands a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 295. And whether that makes any sense depends on what we see the company as actually being.

If it’s just an electric vehicle manufacturer, valuing it that highly might seem like madness. But if it really is the future of driverless vehicles, robotics and AI, then who knows? I don’t, that’s for sure.

Stock market

How does the overall US stock market valuation shape up? Berkshire Hathaway CEO — and self-made billionaire investor — Warren Buffett has a long history of getting stock valuations right.

In 2001, in a Fortune magazine interview, Buffett spoke about the market-cap-to-GDP ratio. It compares the total value of companies on the US stock market to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

He called it “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.” And it’s since become widely known as the Buffett Indicator.

The long-term average, going back to the 1970s, comes out at 85%. By mid-September 2025, it had soared as high as 218%. The US stock market is now valued at more than twice the country’s entire GDP.

Other measures

Some critics of the Buffett Indicator say it’s out of date, being based on GDP. The potential for US companies far exceeds this today, they say. There’s global domination at stake here, far more than ever before.

I think that argument has some merit. I’m just not sure how big a ratio it might justify. And I’ve no idea what Buffett Indicator value might be appropriate in these days of the Magnificent 7.

But then we come to the Shiller P/E Ratio. That’s the market P/E, but cyclically adjusted to cover the previous decade’s inflation-adjusted earnings. It seems like a more meaningful measure to me, getting beyond potentially misleading short-term volatility.

It hit 39.9 this month, the third-highest it’s been for 150 years. The highest was at the peak of the dotcom bubble.

What should we do?

I’m being very careful about highly-valued stocks right now. But we should always be careful when we consider buying a flying growth stock, right?

And I’m happy to keep buying established companies, paying good dividends and with the earnings and cash flow to cover them — no matter what Nasdaq tech stocks might be doing to the overall market.

But I do think investors might consider holding off on stocks like Tesla, at least until some sort of quantifiable valuation works itself out.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

