Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Uninspired by US stocks: is this contrarian investment worth adding to your ISA?

Uninspired by US stocks: is this contrarian investment worth adding to your ISA?

A US congressman recently bought this stock, and that’s got me wondering whether it could be right for my ISA. Let’s explore.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many of us will have seen our Stocks and Shares ISAs capture strong gains over the past six months. Markets have generally moved higher, and for those with diversified portfolios, that progress is likely reflected in healthier account balances.

With that in mind, it may surprise some — though perhaps not all — that there are investors actively positioning for weakness.

One notable example comes from the political world. Congressman Tim Moore, who sits on the US House Committees on Financial Services and the Budget, has been making sizeable purchases of TZA (NYSEMKT:TZA), a three-times-leveraged bear ETF (exchange-traded fund) designed to move inversely to the Russell 2000 Index of smaller US companies.

In effect, when the Russell 2000 falls 1%, TZA rises around 3%. Moore’s trades highlight that not everyone is convinced the rally will last, particularly in more vulnerable and volatile small-cap names. His trades were made in late August and amount to as much as $215,000.

A little more on TZA

At its core, TZA is a way to profit when smaller US companies stumble. The Russell 2000 Index is often more sensitive to economic pressures than the S&P 500, given its heavier tilt toward domestically focused businesses with thinner margins. By offering three times the inverse daily return, TZA can appeal to investors who believe tougher conditions are ahead for small caps.

For example, if borrowing costs remain high and credit tightens, smaller firms could feel the squeeze first. That scenario might tempt short-term speculators into products like TZA. Of course, the leverage cuts both ways — a rally in small caps could mean sharp losses for anyone holding the fund.

Is betting against smaller companies a good idea?

Small-cap companies are generally more vulnerable to higher interest rates, as they rely heavily on borrowing and have limited pricing power compared to large caps.

With US rates still elevated and financing conditions tight, many smaller firms face margin pressure and refinancing risks. In addition, slowing economic growth tends to hit domestically focused businesses hardest, while large multinationals can lean on overseas revenues.

Valuation also plays a role. Despite underperformance, small caps remain relatively expensive based on forward multiples given weaker earnings momentum. Remember, 43% of small caps are unprofitable.

The TZA ETF offers a leveraged way for contrarian investors to express a bearish view that small caps could continue to lag if rates stay higher for longer or a downturn emerges.

Worth considering?

I don’t typically believe that betting against the market is a good idea. After all, the stock market has delivered positive returns over the long run. And over the past five years, this fund’s share price has fallen 94%.

However, there is some evidence that US small caps could struggle in the current and rather unpredictable environment. With that in mind, it’s worth considering, although the longevity of the investment could be questionable. It’s on my watchlist.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think Frasers Group is still one of the cheapest FTSE stocks around!

| James Beard

I believe this FTSE stock offers tremendous value for money. But those holding 91.84% of the group’s shares don’t appear…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s where the Marks and Spencer share price could go by 2028

| Alan Oscroft

The Marks and Spencer share price climb has faltered after this year's cyber attack. But that might just give us…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for 3 FTSE 100 picks for a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s what it said

| Alan Oscroft

Thinking of starting a new Stocks and Shares ISA? It's worth seeking a range of opinions, but be sure to…

Read more »

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

2 small-cap growth stocks to consider buying in October

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks to buy next month? Our writer reckons these two smaller and lesser known UK growth firms are…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Consider ETFs to target a £572k retirement fund

| Royston Wild

Discover how exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be used to generate significant wealth -- and a top index tracker I think…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 very different UK shares I own to build long-term wealth in my SIPP after 50

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones names three UK shares that offer him a combination of ultra-high dividend income, long-term growth and massive recovery…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Will the AI revolution make earning passive income easier?

| John Fieldsend

Many are expecting artificial intelligence to transform the global economy. What impact will this have on earning passive income?

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Greggs share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers the City forecasts for the Greggs share price to see if there might be value in the…

Read more »