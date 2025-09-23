Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I put money into index funds while the S&P 500’s near all-time highs?

Should I put money into index funds while the S&P 500’s near all-time highs?

The S&P 500 index has risen more than 30% since its April lows. So, does it make sense to keep putting fresh money into index funds?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Within my retirement portfolio, I own a range of global and US index funds. I think these products are a great way to get diversified exposure to the stock market at a low cost, and I contribute to them regularly. But is it smart to put money into these funds while the S&P 500 index is near all-time highs? Let’s discuss.

Averaging in versus taking an active approach

A lot of financial experts recommend putting a certain amount of money into index funds every month, no matter what’s happening in the markets. And for someone who wants to take a hands-off approach to investing, I think that’s a pretty sound strategy.

However personally, I like to be a little more active in my approach. Because when it comes to buying the whole market, I’m not the biggest fan of ‘buying high’.

What I tend to do is invest in index funds aggressively whenever there’s a decent pullback in the market. For example, when markets tanked in April, I was loading up on them.

Then, when markets rise to a high level, I rein in my index fund buying and focus more on undervalued individual stocks. My logic is that I’m likely to get better returns from the stocks than the market as a whole in the years ahead.

Better returns from stocks?

Here’s an example of this in practice. This time last year, the S&P 500 had just had a great run (it was up 30% in a year) and was at all-time highs.

This spooked me a little, so instead of putting money into my index funds, I bought shares in Google owner Alphabet instead. It was out of favour at the time due to concerns about AI disruption and trading near $150.

Fast forward to today, and the S&P is actually about 16% higher than it was this time last year. Which shows that a market at high levels can keep going higher (it did have a major pullback in April).

But here’s the thing. Over the last year, my Alphabet shares have risen from $150 to $250 – a gain of nearly 70%.

So, focusing on individual stocks instead of buying the market paid off. Over the last year, Alphabet has returned more than four times the market.

An opportunity today

Looking at the market today, I reckon a more active approach could work for me again. Because while the S&P 500 could keep rising in the years ahead, I think there will be plenty of stocks that provide higher returns.

One stock I’ve been buying recently is London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG). The set-up here is actually quite similar to Alphabet this time last year in that right now, there’s concern that AI is going to disrupt the business.

As a result of these concerns, the stock has fallen from above £120 to around £82 in the blink of an eye. That represents a fall of around 30%.

At today’s levels, I see the potential for market-beating returns over the next year or two. At present, the stock is trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18, which is low for a world-class financial data company.

AI disruption is a risk, of course. However, weighing up the risks versus the valuation, I think the stock is worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet and London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How big a Stocks and Shares ISA is needed to target £1,000 in monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a four-figure monthly passive income can be done. Our writer explains how…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How much should you have in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £15,000 a year passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Investing in the stock market always brings risk. But a Stocks and Shares ISA might be the nearest thing dividend…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Are BP shares heading back to 680p?

| John Fieldsend

BP shares are rising again. What would it take for the share price of the oil major to get back…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
US Stock

Here are the latest forecasts from the experts for Nvidia stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some of the price targets for Nvidia stock that banks and brokers have out, adding in…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

As the Nvidia share price jumps 4%, here are more stocks that could get an AI boost

| Alan Oscroft

Will the next round of AI partnerships help push the Nvidia share price even higher, along with other technology stocks…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying Rolls-Royce shares…yet

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have been a great investment recently. But here’s why Edward Sheldon is not buying them for his portfolio…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks I think could still be paying dividends decades from now!

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of UK stocks has caught our writer's eye, as he reckons all three may continue pumping out dividends…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

Down 14% in days and yielding 6.6%, is this FTSE 250 stock great value?

| Ben McPoland

The Pets at Home (LSE:PETS) share price has slumped over the past year. Our writer wonders if he should snap…

Read more »