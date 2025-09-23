Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Relx (LSE: RELX)

  • The AI-driven fraud detection business has transformed Relx, with its rapid and discreet identity verification services now contributing a substantial share of the company’s revenues.
  • Identity verification and fraud detection have become essential drivers of e-commerce, evolving into a major industry in their own right — proof that in the digital economy, data is indeed the new oil.
  • In its latest interim results, Relx reported a 7% increase in revenue and a 9% rise in adjusted EPS, alongside a 7% year-on-year uplift in the interim dividend to 19.5p.
  • Looking ahead, Relx anticipates sustained positive momentum across the group and expects to deliver another year of strong growth in both revenue and operating profit.
  • The group’s improving long-term growth trajectory is being fuelled by an ongoing shift in its business mix towards higher-growth analytics and decision tools that deliver greater value to customers.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Relx plc.

