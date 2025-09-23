Member Login
HSBC's share price is around an all-time high, so why am I buying more of the stock now?

HSBC’s share price has soared over the past year alone, but there could still be enormous value left in the stock. So I got to the bottom of whether there is.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

HSBC’s (LSE: HSBA) share price is trading around an all-time high, having risen 56% this year alone. However, this does not mean there is no value left in the stock, as value and price are different.

Value reflects the true worth of the underlying business, while price is whatever the market will pay at any time. In my experience as a former senior investment bank trader, knowing this difference is the key to big long-term profits.

Consequently, I took a deep dive into HSBC’s business and then its share valuation to assess its value proposition.

How does the underlying business look?

The key driver for any stock’s price is earnings growth in the underlying business.

A risk to HSBC’s is the imposition of any new tax on banking profits. This idea was suggested recently by the Institute for Public Policy Research. The UK’s Treasury said it did not comment on speculation over tax policy decisions.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that HSBC’s earnings will grow by a very robust 9.7% a year to end-2027.

This broadly aligns with its 19 February results, which saw an 8.7% year-on-year rise in earnings per share to $1.25 (£0.92). Profit before tax increased 6.5% year on year to $32.309bn, surpassing analysts’ projections of $31.67bn.

These numbers enabled the bank to enhance its shareholder rewards. These included a 43% increase in the dividend per share to 87 cents and a $2bn share buyback. These actions tend to support share prices, especially the latter.

How does the price-valuation gap look?

The best method I have found to pinpoint the gap between a stock’s price and value is discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This identifies where any stock should be trading, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In HSBC’s case, the DCF shows its shares are 32% undervalued at their current £10.30 price. Therefore, their fair value is £15.15.

In my experience, asset prices tend to converge to their fair value over time.

Additional shareholder rewards

Shareholders also stand to benefit from ongoing high dividends, according to analysts’ forecasts.

In 2024, HSBC’s 87 cent payout (65p) gives a current dividend yield of 6.3%. By comparison, the FTSE 100’s present average dividend yield is 3.4%, and the FTSE 250’s is 3.3%.

Part of the 2024 payout comprised a 16p equivalent special dividend, which is not guaranteed this year. However, even without it analysts’ forecast rise in this year’s basic dividend to 50.5p (from 49p). The projection for 2026 is 53.5p, and for 2027 it is 58.6p.

These would give respective annual dividend yields on the current share price of 4.9%, 5.2%, and 5.7%.

So another £10,000 investment by me – on the lowest of these yields (4.9%) would make me £6,307 in dividends after 10 years. And after 30 years, this would increase to £33,362. This includes me reinvesting the dividends paid back into the stock over those periods (dividend compounding).

At that point, this £10,000 initial investment would be worth £43,362. And this would pay me £2,125 a year in dividend income by that stage.

So given its strong earnings growth prospects, undervalued share price, and high yield, I will buy more of the stock very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

