Here are the latest forecasts from the experts for Nvidia stock

Jon Smith points out some of the price targets for Nvidia stock that banks and brokers have out, adding in his own thoughts along the way.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the hottest stock in the market for some time now. It’s the poster child of AI, with impressive returns to match. Yet with the share price up 52% over the last year and a market cap of several trillions of dollars, some think it could be hard to maintain the pace of growth. Here’s what some of the experts think.

Checking out the numbers

When I refer to the experts I’m talking about analysts from large banks and brokers. The research teams do the work and spend very many hours trying to figure out whether a company is reasonably valued and what its prospects could be. Then they put out a share price target for the coming year.

It’s no surprise that on my database, I can see 62 different companies with a share price forecast out for Nvidia right now. The highest level is $270, with the lowest at $100. For reference, the current share price is $176.

In terms of the more notable firms, Deutsche Bank is the lowest at $180, with Cantor Fitzgerald the highest at $240. Other major banks and brokers are somewhere between these two. If I strip out the outliers, it’s clear that the bulk of the contributors expect the stock to move higher in the coming year. In fact, the majority of forecasts sit just above the $200 mark, which represents almost a 15% gain from current levels.

Of course, I do need to take these figures with a pinch of salt. Nobody can perfectly predict where the stock is going to trade in a year’s time. So any investor needs to look at these figures, and use them to supplement their own research and opinion.

The future direction

Let’s run over both sides of the story for the coming year. On the positive side, AI demand remains very strong, refuting the claims that we’re in a bubble or that things are slowing down. As more companies, governments, and sectors adopt AI, demand for its data-centre products and software stacks is likely to keep growing.

Further, the business keeps pushing forward with new chip architectures. It recently struck a $5bn partnership with Intel to co‐develop data centre infrastructure. This effectively combines its GPUs with Intel CPUs, with the collaboration helping expand its reach going forward. This is just one case as to why the stock could keep rallying as it further integrates with similar companies.

However, there are risks. The biggest one that comes to mind is that of geopolitical and regulatory hurdles. Export controls (especially US restrictions limiting the sale of advanced chips to China), trade tensions, and potential further regulation are big risks. China has already placed bans on certain Nvidia chips. That reduces part of its addressable market and complicates supply chains.

We also need to factor in increased competition. The AI space is hypercompetitive, with everyone trying to get a piece of the action. Yet despite these concerns, Nvidia is still leading the way. So on balance, although I don’t see it repeating a 50%+ gain over the next year, I feel the stock can still increase in value from here. Therefore, I think it’s worth investors considering the stock if they don’t have a lot of existing AI exposure.