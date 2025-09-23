Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » By 2026, the Tesco share price could turn £5,000 into…

By 2026, the Tesco share price could turn £5,000 into…

The Tesco share price has surged more than 30% in just six months, but can this momentum continue? Here’s what the experts are saying.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Tesco (LSE:TSCO) share price has been on a rampage over the last six months, climbing 32.8% as the UK’s largest supermarket chain continues to impress. As such, anyone who put £5,000 to work back in March is now sitting on just over £6,600. But could the retail giant repeat this performance in 2026?

Here’s what the experts are saying.

Latest forecasts

Looking across the latest consensus among institutional analysts, the overall mood remains quite bullish. Of the 15 experts tracking the business, 12 currently rate Tesco shares as a Buy or Outperform. And with the company delivering impressive sales momentum as well as improved operational efficiency in its latest results, several share price forecasts have been updated.

Towards the start of 2025, the average consensus for the Tesco share price sat around 420p. Skip ahead to September, at the average consensus is closer to 460p.

Despite concerns of a new pricing war and the growing presence of discount retailers, Tesco’s proven to be quite effective at defending and even growing its market share. Subsequently, management reiterated its full-year earnings and free cash flow generation guidance, paving the way for an impressive £1.45bn share buyback programme that’s on track to be completed by April 2026.

But what does this all mean in terms of money? If the experts are right, then based on where Tesco shares are trading today, a price target of 460p suggests a 6% potential return. Combining this with the group’s 3.1% yield suggests a £5,000 investment right now could grow to around £5,500 by this time next year.

A stock to consider?

While a near-10% return is nothing to scoff at, it certainly pales in comparison to the group’s more recent performance. And it suggests that most of the untapped potential of Tesco is already baked into its share price.

Having said that, it’s still possible that the business will once again beat expectations, sending shares even higher. For example, the supermarket continues to take market share away from its rivals, leveraging its accelerating online presence.

On the other hand, the business may also underperform. Rising input costs, particularly around transport and wages, may begin to outpace Tesco’s ability to pass this expense onto customers, squeezing profit margins. This threat’s only amplified by competitive forces.

Specifically, both Aldi and Lidl are busy capitalising on rising value-seeking behaviour from consumers who continue to face cost of living pressures.

Nevertheless, with everything in mind, I remain cautiously optimistic for the Tesco share price in 2026 and beyond. These shares are unlikely to be a source of tremendous growth. However, investors seeking more stable income-generating opportunities within the retail sector may want to consider taking a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
US Stock

Here are the latest forecasts from the experts for Nvidia stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some of the price targets for Nvidia stock that banks and brokers have out, adding in…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

As the Nvidia share price jumps 4%, here are more stocks that could get an AI boost

| Alan Oscroft

Will the next round of AI partnerships help push the Nvidia share price even higher, along with other technology stocks…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I put money into index funds while the S&P 500’s near all-time highs?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The S&P 500 index has risen more than 30% since its April lows. So, does it make sense to keep…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying Rolls-Royce shares…yet

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have been a great investment recently. But here’s why Edward Sheldon is not buying them for his portfolio…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks I think could still be paying dividends decades from now!

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of UK stocks has caught our writer's eye, as he reckons all three may continue pumping out dividends…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

Down 14% in days and yielding 6.6%, is this FTSE 250 stock great value?

| Ben McPoland

The Pets at Home (LSE:PETS) share price has slumped over the past year. Our writer wonders if he should snap…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 questions to ask yourself before you start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane goes through a handful of things he thinks a would-be investor could helpfully consider before they start investing.

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a tax-free second income of £1,000 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how compounding returns from FTSE 100 dividend growth shares can produce a high and rising second income…

Read more »