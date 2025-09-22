Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 135%, here’s a soaring FTSE 100 share to consider in October!

Up 135%, here’s a soaring FTSE 100 share to consider in October!

Looking for top FTSE 100 stocks to think about buying in the coming weeks? I think Babcock International shares have what it takes to keep rising.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Defence stocks like Babcock International (LSE:BAB) have been among the best-performing UK shares in 2025. This particular contractor’s breakneck ascent saw it promoted to the FTSE 100 from the FTSE 250 mid-cap index in March.

At £11.85 per share, Babcock’s share price has risen a stunning 135% since 1 January.

Anyone who’s opened a newspaper recently will understand renewed investor appetite for defence shares like this. Worries over Russia’s military goals are rising, as the Ukraine war rolls on and drone incursions into NATO countries become more frequent.

Elsewhere, the threat of widening conflict in the Middle East is substantial. And concerns are also high over Chinese foreign policy.

Threats…

Weapons spending is especially strong in Europe, which bodes well for local operators like Babcock. Continental defence spending breached €100bn for the first time in 2024, according the European Defence Agency. The body predicts that “the new NATO target of 3.5% of GDP will require even more effort”, with the entire defence bloc tipped to spend “more than €630bn a year.

Having said that, there’s no guarantee that British operators will capture significant amounts of this business. According to The Guardian, France has suggested limiting the amount of UK military hardware provided to the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defence fund.

Babcock also faces uncertainty in other regions, most notably the US. Mixed signals over foreign policy in Washington and intentions to engage in future conflicts are a possible danger for Stateside operators.

… and enormous opportunities

Helpfully though, Babcock sources only a tiny percentage of its sales from the US and Europe, leaving it less exposed than FTSE 100 peers like BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce.

In fact, as the graphic shows, it makes the lion’s share of sales from the UK, where defence spending commitments are especially robust.

Source: Babcock International

Indeed, Britain’s renewed investment drive opens doors for further significant sales opportunities. Analysts at RBC Capital believe the UK’s recent decision to join the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle (CAVS) programme, for instance, could open the door for Babcock to sell around 1,500 vehicles along with providing service support.

I feel Babcock’s wide range of expertise — from servicing submarines and training pilots, through to manufacturing ships and land vehicles — sets it up well in the current landscape.

A top growth share

Babcock’s thriving at the moment, and earnings per share (EPS) rose 63% in the 12 months to March 2025.

City analysts expect this trend of strong growth to continue. They’re predicting an annual EPS improvement of 8% in financial 2026, and that growth will accelerate to 12% next year.

This all leaves Babcock shares trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.5 times. That looks toppy compared to the FTSE index’s broader multiple of 12.5 times. But then it’s worth remembering the defence stock’s superior growth opportunities compared to the broader blue-chip index.

While it’s not without risk, I think Babcock’s worth serious consideration from savvy investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »