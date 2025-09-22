Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 250 stocks have some of the UK’s best long-term dividend growth records

These FTSE 250 stocks have some of the UK’s best long-term dividend growth records

For long-term dividend track records we need the FTSE 100, don’t we? Well, we’d be missing lot of cash from FTSE 250 shares if we did that.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is home to some stocks with cracking long-term dividend records.

Derwent London (LSE: DLN) is one of them, having lifted its annual payout for 31 years in a row now. We’re looking at a 4.9% forecast dividend yield for 2025.

A dividend like that, if it can keep on growing year after year, can be worth a lot more than the kind of headline big yield that’s here today, gone tomorrow.

Forecasters see it rising at least for the next few years too. The predicted 6.5% increase between 2024 and 2027 isn’t huge. But if it’s close to long-term inflation, it can add up.

Derwent London is a real-estate investment trust (REIT), specialising in London office properties. And that might help explain the share price fall of the last five years. High inflation coupled with low growth has made property investing less popular — especially the high-priced commercial sector.

But on the bright side, investment trusts can hold back excess cash in good years to even out dividend payments in poorer years. And that’s why I rate them highly for investors seeking regular income. The dividends can’t be guaranteed, so diversification is still essential, but it can help keep our personal cash flow steadier.

Despite the property risks, I do think income investors should consider adding Derwent London — or a similar investment trust or two — to their long-term portfolios.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Not just pig feed

Cranswick (LSE: CWK) has come a long way since making pig feed back in the 1970s. It’s since expanded to food manufacturing, retail food supplies, and various food services. And a look at the chart below shows how the share price has soared over the long term.

The history, however, suggests investors might have to handle a few down spells. They suffered quite a dip between mid-2021 and late 2022 — though those who hung on then enjoyed a strong bull run.

The company’s success has led to a 20-year record of annual dividend increases. The forecast dividend is around a modest 2%, so not going to provide the biggest income. But I do think Cranswick is a nice example of a nicely-balanced investment. Not many in the FTSE 250 can match those long-term total returns.

My main concern is there might not be much safety margin in the current valuation. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple stands at 18.2. That’s a slight premium to market averages, with not a lot of wiggle room in the event of a poor year — and Cranswick has had those.

Against that though, a company involved in multiple stages of food production and distribution also has a defensive nature during harder times.

Even if the dividend yield might not be a big one, it’s well covered by earnings. The 2024 dividend was covered 2.4 times, and forecasts have it staying around that level until at least 2028.

I reckon Cranswick is definitely worth considering for a long-term capital-building portfolio. And think about reinvesting the dividend cash.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »