Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a lot of growth potential.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to mega-cap companies, Europe is very much lacking. While the US is home to a number of trillion-dollar plus businesses today, Europe has none. I see a European company that has the potential to achieve a $1trn market cap in the not-too-distant future, however. Listed on both the Euronext Amsterdam and the Nasdaq, this company sits at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and looks set for strong growth in the years ahead.

An AI monopoly

The company I’m talking about is ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). Based in the Netherlands, it makes extremely advanced equipment for semiconductor manufacturing.

More specifically, it specialises – and has a monopoly – in Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. This equipment – which is very expensive – is needed by companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung, and Intel to produce high-powered chips for AI.

Two reasons ASML can get to $1trn

There are two main reasons I believe that this European company will be the first to achieve a $1trn market cap.

The first is that it is the largest company in Europe today with a market cap of about €291bn. So, it has a headstart on every other company. The second-largest company is software firm SAP with a market cap of €248bn. The third-largest is luxury goods powerhouse LVMH at €237bn.

The second reason is that I expect to see strong top-and bottom-line growth over the next decade as the AI revolution gathers steam. In the years ahead, companies like Taiwan Semi and Samsung are likely to build a significant number of new chip manufacturing plants in order to meet the high demand for semiconductors. This should lead to strong revenue growth for ASML (it’s expecting growth of about 15% this year). Note that the company doesn’t just generate revenue from sales of its equipment – it also provides software that optimises the performance of its technology and enables chipmakers to achieve higher yields, and generates revenue from the servicing of its installed base of equipment.

“If our hardware innovations are Batman, then software is its Robin. Even though you might know of ASML as a hardware company, we actually have one of the world’s largest and most pioneering software communities.”
ASML

How long could it take?

How long could it take for ASML to get to a $1trn market cap?

Well, let’s keep things simple and say that the company averages 15% annual revenue growth over the next decade (it has averaged 19% over the last five years) and that this growth pushes the share price up by 15% per year. In this scenario, it would take about eight years to be worth $1trn (€850m at today’s exchange rate).

I could be way off the mark with this scenario, however. It could take much longer (or potentially less time) to get to $1trn, depending on revenue growth, earnings growth, and the valuation.

Worth a look?

Is this growth stock worth considering today? I believe so.

There are risks around the timing of orders (they tend to be quite lumpy) and tariffs. However, taking a long-term view, I think the stock should provide attractive returns.

It’s worth noting that earlier this month, four top-level company insiders bought quite a bit of stock. This suggests that they expect the share price to go higher.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in ASML and Nasdaq. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Nasdaq, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 stocks have some of the UK’s best long-term dividend growth records

| Alan Oscroft

For long-term dividend track records we need the FTSE 100, don't we? Well, we'd be missing lot of cash from…

Read more »