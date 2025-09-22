These UK stocks have surged between 25% and 239% in value since 1 January. Royston Wild explains why he expects them to keep rising.

Looking for UK momentum stocks? Here are 3 FTSE 100 and AIM shares to consider

2025’s been another strong year so far for UK and global stocks. The FTSE 100 is up 12% in the year to date. The S&P 500 index of US shares has punched even larger returns, and touched new record peaks late last week.

Despite rising inflation and pressure on major economies, stock markets have shown surprising resilience. But with these conditions persisting, significant uncertainty reigns for the remainder of the year and into 2026.

Having said that, I think these three top stocks can keep rising. Here’s why I feel they’re worth serious consideration.

Silver surfer

Precious metals stock Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has been by far the best recent performer across the FTSE 100 index.

Up 239% since 1 January, it’s been propelled by surging gold and silver prices. Both metals’ impressive momentum shows no signs of cooling either, as macroeconomic and geopolitical worries grow. Gold struck new peaks above $3,700 per ounce late this week, and has punched its fifth weekly gain on the spin.

Purchasing mining stocks exposes investors to industry risks like production issues and exploration disappointments. But the gains can also be supersized. With Fresnillo, its wide portfolio of Mexican assets gives it the scale to capitalise on gold and silver’s bull runs.

This wide footprint also reduces the threat of operational issues at group level. Fresnillo’s the world’s largest silver producer, pulling 28.2m ounces out the ground during January-June.

Lemons to lemonade

Insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor thrives during tough economic conditions. So with the UK economy struggling for traction, demand for its services is booming. Pre-tax profits almost doubled in the 12 months to June, to £11.5m.

With corporate insolvencies still rising — latest Insolvency Service data showed a 6% increase year on year in August — I expect the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) company to remain busy.

Of course, Begbies could come under pressure if economic conditions improve. However, the company’s resilient long-term growth record helps soothe (if not totally eliminate) any fears I have. Profits have risen every year for a decade.

Begbies Traynor shares have risen 24% in 2025.

Another FTSE high performer

The final share we’re looking at is Prudential, a company I hold in my own portfolio. It’s recent decision to double-down on Asia and African markets is a bold one as China’s economy splutters. Trouble in Asia’s largest economy carries significant contagion risks across the broader continent.

But it’s a strategy that also has enormous growth potential, as increasing personal incomes turbocharges insurance demand in these underpenetrated markets.

KPMG, for instance, has predicted “higher growth rate across the next two years” in Asia Pacific’s insurance market, thanks to “higher GDP growth, increasing risk awareness and the accelerated digitalisation of distribution channels“.

Between January and June, ‘The Pru’ saw new business profits leap 12%, with growth reported in 13 of its 19 markets despite tough conditions. Prudential’s share price risen 60% in value this year, putting it comfortably in the Footsie’s Top 10 best performers.