Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for UK momentum stocks? Here are 3 FTSE 100 and AIM shares to consider

Looking for UK momentum stocks? Here are 3 FTSE 100 and AIM shares to consider

These UK stocks have surged between 25% and 239% in value since 1 January. Royston Wild explains why he expects them to keep rising.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025’s been another strong year so far for UK and global stocks. The FTSE 100 is up 12% in the year to date. The S&P 500 index of US shares has punched even larger returns, and touched new record peaks late last week.

Despite rising inflation and pressure on major economies, stock markets have shown surprising resilience. But with these conditions persisting, significant uncertainty reigns for the remainder of the year and into 2026.

Having said that, I think these three top stocks can keep rising. Here’s why I feel they’re worth serious consideration.

Silver surfer

Precious metals stock Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has been by far the best recent performer across the FTSE 100 index.

Up 239% since 1 January, it’s been propelled by surging gold and silver prices. Both metals’ impressive momentum shows no signs of cooling either, as macroeconomic and geopolitical worries grow. Gold struck new peaks above $3,700 per ounce late this week, and has punched its fifth weekly gain on the spin.

Purchasing mining stocks exposes investors to industry risks like production issues and exploration disappointments. But the gains can also be supersized. With Fresnillo, its wide portfolio of Mexican assets gives it the scale to capitalise on gold and silver’s bull runs.

This wide footprint also reduces the threat of operational issues at group level. Fresnillo’s the world’s largest silver producer, pulling 28.2m ounces out the ground during January-June.

Lemons to lemonade

Insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor thrives during tough economic conditions. So with the UK economy struggling for traction, demand for its services is booming. Pre-tax profits almost doubled in the 12 months to June, to £11.5m.

With corporate insolvencies still rising — latest Insolvency Service data showed a 6% increase year on year in August — I expect the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) company to remain busy.

Of course, Begbies could come under pressure if economic conditions improve. However, the company’s resilient long-term growth record helps soothe (if not totally eliminate) any fears I have. Profits have risen every year for a decade.

Begbies Traynor shares have risen 24% in 2025.

Another FTSE high performer

The final share we’re looking at is Prudential, a company I hold in my own portfolio. It’s recent decision to double-down on Asia and African markets is a bold one as China’s economy splutters. Trouble in Asia’s largest economy carries significant contagion risks across the broader continent.

But it’s a strategy that also has enormous growth potential, as increasing personal incomes turbocharges insurance demand in these underpenetrated markets.

KPMG, for instance, has predicted “higher growth rate across the next two years” in Asia Pacific’s insurance market, thanks to “higher GDP growth, increasing risk awareness and the accelerated digitalisation of distribution channels“.

Between January and June, ‘The Pru’ saw new business profits leap 12%, with growth reported in 13 of its 19 markets despite tough conditions. Prudential’s share price risen 60% in value this year, putting it comfortably in the Footsie’s Top 10 best performers.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Begbies Traynor Group Plc, Fresnillo Plc, and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »