Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth a look for income investors?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK supermarket industry is characterised by low margins and fierce competition. But Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares have been a great investment over the last five years. 

Investors who bought the FTSE 100 stock five years ago and held on to it are now getting almost 9% of their investment back each year in dividends. And analysts are expecting more to come.

Dividend growth

Over the last half-decade, Tesco has increased its dividend per share by around 44% – or 7.63% a year on average. And analyst forecasts for the next three years are also pretty optimistic. 

The company is expected to distribute 14.16p per share to investors in 2026, rising to 17.11p by 2028. Based on the current share price, that’s a 3.92% dividend yield.

YearDividend per shareImplied yield
202513.7p3.14%
202614.16p3.25%
202715.4p3.53%
202817.11p3.92%

Source: Market Screener

It’s worth noting, though, that this is unusually low in the context of Tesco shares. Over the last five years, the stock has routinely traded with a dividend yield above 4%. 

That’s a sign investors have some unusually high expectations for the company over the next few years. But with earnings per share growing strongly, could the stock still be a good investment? 

Share buybacks

Tesco operates in an industry where demand doesn’t fluctuate much. That’s a good thing when times are tough, but it means things don’t pick up much when conditions are better.

It’s therefore natural to ask where the anticipated growth is going to come from. And there are a couple of obvious sources for investors to take a look at.

One is share buybacks. Over the last five years, Tesco has increased its earnings per share by around 85% and a lot of this has been the result of reducing its outstanding share count.

The sale of its banking division to Barclays should allow the firm to keep doing this. But this isn’t the only source of growth available to the UK’s largest supermarket chain.

Business growth

The supermarket industry is a difficult one for businesses. Despite stable demand, there isn’t much to stop consumers going elsewhere besides a differentiated product line-up or lower prices. 

This is a risk, especially with the likes of Aldi and Lidl growing in popularity. But Tesco has been making moves to make its operations more efficient and using the proceeds to keep its prices low. 

The firm has had a lot of success with its Clubcard price offers and initiatives based on matching the prices of its discount rivals. And its main competitive advantage is still very much intact.

The retailer’s biggest strength is its scale. Having the largest market share – by some margin – puts it in a strong position when it comes to negotiating with suppliers and this is a big advantage.

Passive income

A leading position in a resilient industry means Tesco could be a relatively solid passive income stock than most over the next few years. But I think the current share price reflects this.

A 3.14% dividend yield rising to 3.92% by 2028 doesn’t leave much in real terms if inflation stays above 2%. So my sense is that income investors have better opportunities to consider elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 stocks have some of the UK’s best long-term dividend growth records

| Alan Oscroft

For long-term dividend track records we need the FTSE 100, don't we? Well, we'd be missing lot of cash from…

Read more »