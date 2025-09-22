Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And it looks a bargain to me now.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 metals and mining giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) announced a major reorganisation late last month (27 August).

Structurally, this involves the streamlining of its huge commodities interests into three distinct business units. These are Iron Ore, Aluminium & Lithium, and Copper.

The first unit will integrate the firm’s Western Australian operations with its Canadian iron ore business and Guinea’s Simandou project. The project holds one of the biggest iron ore deposits globally and is divided into 4 blocks. Rio Tinto holds rights to Blocks 3 and 4, which contain iron ore reserves of around 1.5bn tonnes. 

The second will combine its Atlantic and Pacific aluminium operations with the recently acquired Arcadium Lithium business. Its current annual lithium production capacity is 75,000 tonnes, with plans to more than double that by end-2028. Together with Rio Tinto’s previous lithium assets, these now represent the world’s largest lithium resource base.

And the third will focus on ramping up the firm’s Mongolian Oyu Tolgoi copper operations. This deposit is one of the largest known copper – and gold — deposits in the world. 

Conceptually, this entire reorganisation is aimed at sharpening Rio Tinto’s focus on its most profitable assets. This is to be broadly done through clearer strategic leadership, more targeted capital investment, and the reduction of operating inefficiencies. And this is aimed at unlocking additional shareholder value.

How was it doing before this?

A risk here is that this reorganisation fails to deliver the intended results.

That said, I think Rio Tinto’s 30 July H1 2025 numbers reflected an underlying strength in the business in difficult conditions. Despite a 13% average lower iron ore price year on year, it managed to generate underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of $11.5bn (£8.48bn). This was down 5% from H1 2024’s figure.

The half year also saw the opening of the Western Range iron ore project and construction begun at the Hope Downs iron ore facility. The Arcadium Lithium acquisition was also completed during the period.

Given these advances, the firm said: “We remain on track to deliver strong mid-term production growth.”

How does the share price valuation look?

A stock’s price is whatever the market will pay, while its value reflects the fundamentals of the underlying business.

In my experience as a former senior investment bank trader, an asset’s price tends to converge to its fair value over time. So, accurately identifying this price-valuation gap is key to big long-term profits.

I have found the best way to quantify this gap is through the discounted cash flow model. This pinpoints where any share price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In Rio Tinto’s case, the DCF shows its shares are 41% undervalued at their current £46 price. Therefore, their fair value is £77.97.

Will I buy more?

I think the firm’s operational streamlining is an excellent idea that should yield good growth over time.

This should push its significantly undervalued share price higher. It should also do the same for its already very high dividend yield of 6.7%.

Consequently, I will add to my holding in the firm very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 stocks have some of the UK’s best long-term dividend growth records

| Alan Oscroft

For long-term dividend track records we need the FTSE 100, don't we? Well, we'd be missing lot of cash from…

Read more »