This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And it looks a bargain to me now.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

FTSE 100 metals and mining giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) announced a major reorganisation late last month (27 August).

Structurally, this involves the streamlining of its huge commodities interests into three distinct business units. These are Iron Ore, Aluminium & Lithium, and Copper.

The first unit will integrate the firm’s Western Australian operations with its Canadian iron ore business and Guinea’s Simandou project. The project holds one of the biggest iron ore deposits globally and is divided into 4 blocks. Rio Tinto holds rights to Blocks 3 and 4, which contain iron ore reserves of around 1.5bn tonnes.

The second will combine its Atlantic and Pacific aluminium operations with the recently acquired Arcadium Lithium business. Its current annual lithium production capacity is 75,000 tonnes, with plans to more than double that by end-2028. Together with Rio Tinto’s previous lithium assets, these now represent the world’s largest lithium resource base.

And the third will focus on ramping up the firm’s Mongolian Oyu Tolgoi copper operations. This deposit is one of the largest known copper – and gold — deposits in the world.

Conceptually, this entire reorganisation is aimed at sharpening Rio Tinto’s focus on its most profitable assets. This is to be broadly done through clearer strategic leadership, more targeted capital investment, and the reduction of operating inefficiencies. And this is aimed at unlocking additional shareholder value.

How was it doing before this?

A risk here is that this reorganisation fails to deliver the intended results.

That said, I think Rio Tinto’s 30 July H1 2025 numbers reflected an underlying strength in the business in difficult conditions. Despite a 13% average lower iron ore price year on year, it managed to generate underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of $11.5bn (£8.48bn). This was down 5% from H1 2024’s figure.

The half year also saw the opening of the Western Range iron ore project and construction begun at the Hope Downs iron ore facility. The Arcadium Lithium acquisition was also completed during the period.

Given these advances, the firm said: “We remain on track to deliver strong mid-term production growth.”

How does the share price valuation look?

A stock’s price is whatever the market will pay, while its value reflects the fundamentals of the underlying business.

In my experience as a former senior investment bank trader, an asset’s price tends to converge to its fair value over time. So, accurately identifying this price-valuation gap is key to big long-term profits.

I have found the best way to quantify this gap is through the discounted cash flow model. This pinpoints where any share price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In Rio Tinto’s case, the DCF shows its shares are 41% undervalued at their current £46 price. Therefore, their fair value is £77.97.

Will I buy more?

I think the firm’s operational streamlining is an excellent idea that should yield good growth over time.

This should push its significantly undervalued share price higher. It should also do the same for its already very high dividend yield of 6.7%.

Consequently, I will add to my holding in the firm very soon.