Near-zero savings? Start building wealth with Warren Buffett's golden method

Near-zero savings? Start building wealth with Warren Buffett’s golden method

Learning these Warren Buffett tips can help investors potentially become significantly richer in the long run, especially when starting early.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful stock market investors in the world, with a net worth of almost $150bn. That’s despite starting out with only around $2,000.

Throughout this journey, he’s been quite a vocal teacher, offering powerful advice over the years to guide the next generation of investors. And while the economic landscape’s very different in 2025, Buffett’s method remains a proven strategy for building long-term wealth, even when starting with little-to-no savings.

Focus on the business

In the short term, the stock market can feel a bit like a casino with prices jumping up and down almost randomly. But in the long run, shares ultimately move in the same direction as the underlying business.

So long as the company’s able to grow and create value, the share price will eventually follow. Yet that rarely happens overnight. That’s why Buffett once said: “What we really want to do is buy businesses that we will be happy to hold forever”. And in order to do this confidently, investors need to dive deep into research, or as Buffett puts it, “you have to understand the business”.

Depending on the company, the process can be a lengthy one. And it’s also why the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ strategically only looks at stocks within his circle of competence. But even then, when hunting for the best businesses in the world, Buffett admitted, “we can’t find a lot of them”.

As someone who’s been analysing stocks for over a decade, following these core principles, my research often ends with a ‘not good enough’ conclusion. And it’s why Buffett also advised that investors who lack the stamina to invest in this way should opt for passive index funds.

But “for those willing to put in the required effort”, stock picking can open the door to tremendous long-term wealth.

Practising what he preaches

Perhaps a perfect example to consider is Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). Buffett first bought its shares in 1988, recognising the soft-drink company’s powerful global brand that granted the business an enduring competitive advantage.

Since then, he’s never sold a single share. And with earnings expanding as the firm entered and captured new markets, dividends have been hiked consistently. The result? His initial investment’s now generating a yield close to 60% a year!

Fast forward to 2025, and Coca-Cola continues to demonstrate the world-class traits Buffett loves to see. Management has been adapting its product range to shifting consumer tastes, most notably with its Coke Zero variant. And with the group’s digital transformation offering new efficiency opportunities, Buffett continues to hold his shares, enjoying consistently and reliable dividends.

Does that make Coca-Cola a no-brainer buy in 2025? Not necessarily. Having reached a $290bn market-cap and worldwide dominant status within the beverages industry, Coke’s future growth is likely to be less impressive moving forward. And while management’s diversifying the product portfolio to tap into new opportunities, the group nonetheless faces rising pressure for both its growth and profit margins.  

It goes to show that even some of the best investments of the past still require careful analysis of both risk and potential reward. Personally, I think there are far more promising Buffett-like opportunities to explore today beyond Coca-Cola.


