Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Next a buy for me following the FTSE firm’s share price slump?

Is Next a buy for me following the FTSE firm’s share price slump?

Next’s share price slumped to its lowest since April after it warned of cooling UK sales. Is the FTSE 100 retailer now too cheap to miss?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Next (LSE:NXT) has a rich history of outperforming the broader retail market, which explains its 18% share price rise in 2025.

This is higher than the broader FTSE 100‘s 12% increase since January 1. And it’s all the more remarkable given the gloomy outlook for Britain’s retail sector

However, Next’s gravity-defying act is showing signs of fatigue, and its shares dropped sharply on Thursday (18 September) after it warned things could get tougher.

I’m wondering if this pullback to five-month lows marks an attractive dip-buying opportunity.

Sales rise

Next’s warning came as it announced first-half financials that matched forecasts. Full-price sales rose 10.9% in the six months to July, which drove pre-tax profits 13.8% higher.

That’s a pretty decent result, given the troubles in UK retail that I alluded to earlier. Next sources around four-fifths of sales from its home market.

But these robust sales need to be seen in the context of one-off factors, too. The massive cyber attack on Marks & Spencer‘s operations gave the company’s sales a boost, as did seasonally correct warmer weather during the half.

Cooldown expected

With these items no longer providing support, the Footsie retailer’s predicting a sharp slowdown as the “anaemic” UK economy bites.

Full-price UK sales are tipped to grow just 1.9% in the second half. That’s down sharply from 7.6% in the first half.

As a consequence, full-price sales growth at group level’s expected to decelerate to 4.5% from 10.9%. Growth over the full financial year (to January 2026) is expected at 7.5%.

Too bearish?

This might not come as too alarming for long-term investors. The problem, however, is that Next has also said “the medium to long-term outlook for the UK economy does not look favourable,” citing:

  • declining job opportunities,”
  • new regulation that erodes competitiveness,”
  • government spending commitments that are beyond its means,” and
  • a rising tax burden that undermines national productivity.”

Next — whose chief executive Lord Wolfson is also shadow Attorney General — is perhaps right to be cautious given recent economic data. The question is whether the company is too pessimistic about the risks it faces, and whether investors have overreacted to its warnings on future sales.

Garry White, analyst at Charles Stanley, reminds us that guidance from the FTSE firm “is typically conservative, with the company known for under-promising and overdelivering on its financial results.”

Next’s raised its own estimates several times in 2025 alone, maintaining its long record of upward revisions.

Here’s what I’m doing now

Having said that, I’m not tempted to add Next shares to my own portfolio following this week’s fall. The risks are significant as rising inflation and weak economic growth put pressure on consumer spending. The retailer also faces intense competition and rapidly rising costs.

To my mind, this outweighs the exceptional progress it’s making online and the strength of its brands.

Today Next trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.8 times. This is too high for my liking, and leaves the share price vulnerable to further weakness, in my view.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

These 2 dividend stocks have increased their annual income payments for multiple decades

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 stocks with brilliant track records of rewarding shareholders, but discovers they have very…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Down 35% in a month! Should I sell my Ocado shares and buy this FTSE 250 star instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken an absolute beating at the hands of Ocado shares. Should he give up and buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK delivers great news for Nvidia stock investors! 

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock continues to make investors wealthier, and there was more positive company news from the UK this week.

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

See how much retirement income 5,502 Legal & General shares generate today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some sums to show how much pension income an investor could get by putting a lump sum…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying stock in Palantir or Tesla…yet

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla stock's flying again. Meanwhile, Palantir just continues to rise. Edward Sheldon sees appeal in both. But he’s not ready…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as the Bank of England holds rates!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to invest despite growing interest rate risks to UK shares. Here are two…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Up 17% this year with a 7.8% dividend yield, this FTSE 250 REIT looks attractive!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at a real estate investment trust on the FTSE 250 with an impressive dividend…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s what the US Tech Prosperity Deal could mean for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Alan Oscroft

I keep wondering where the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price might go next, and the answer keeps coming back to me:…

Read more »