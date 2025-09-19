Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the secret to a potential £1m Stocks & Shares ISA at 30!

Here’s the secret to a potential £1m Stocks & Shares ISA at 30!

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a key vehicle for building wealth. Dr James Fox explains how it can be used to target the millionaire milestone at a relatively young age.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are between 4,850-5,000 Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires, based on recent data. And I imagine very few of them are under 30. However, this doesn’t mean it’s impossible for someone to achieve millionaire status by this still-young age.

The trick of course is starting early. A Junior Stocks and Shares ISA can be started at any young age before being converted to a normal adult Stocks and Shares ISA when they turn 18. However, by starting an ISA for a loved one at birth, we can truly leverage the power of compound returns.

Doing the maths

So how does it all work? Well, at first, a parent, grandparent or guardian would have to open a Junior ISA in the name of the child. This can be done through any major UK brokerage. Then comes regular contributions. By constantly contributing to a portfolio, we’re providing the fuel with which to grow wealth.

Turning regular contributions into £1m isn’t easy. However, it’s certainly possible. Here’s one calculation: with £500 of monthly contributions and a 10% annualised return, the portfolio would reach £1.13m within 30 years.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Now, this calculation relies on an above-average rate of growth — 10%. However, it’s very feasible when investors focus on building a diverse portfolio of quality stocks. For some, a more realistic long-term average would be 8%.

Of course, anyone running their own portfolio needs to be aware that they can lose money. Share prices can be volatile in the short term, and even well-researched investments may underperform expectations.

Where to invest?

My daughter’s Junior ISA contains mostly stocks, but some investment trusts. The latter adds an additional measure of diversification, especially when the majority of the investments I make are in growth-oriented stocks.

One of the investment trusts she invests in is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT). Plenty of investors had their fingers burned with this trust a few years ago when growth-oriented stocks slumped, and Scottish Mortgage tanked.

This happens because Scottish Mortgage shares reflect the value of the trust’s holdings. The top holdings currently include privately-held SpaceX, as well as major public names such as MercadoLibre, Meta, Amazon, and Nvidia.

These companies are the driving forces behind the technological changes, but their valuations are also rather volatile. For Scottish Mortgage, this volatility’s enhanced by gearing — borrowing to invest — which can magnify losses.

However, on a positive note, I’d point to management’s track record of picking the next big winners before most of us have even heard of them. The trust’s shares are up an impressive 2,800% over the past 32 years, representing a very strong rate of return.

While there are plenty of investment trusts out there, I do believe Scottish Mortgage — the UK’s largest trust — is certainly worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

UK shares: is there a reckoning coming?

| Christopher Ruane

2025 has seen the FTSE 100 index hit new all-time highs on multiple occasions. So, can UK shares still offer…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

These 2 dividend stocks have increased their annual income payments for multiple decades

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 stocks with brilliant track records of rewarding shareholders, but discovers they have very…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Down 35% in a month! Should I sell my Ocado shares and buy this FTSE 250 star instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken an absolute beating at the hands of Ocado shares. Should he give up and buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK delivers great news for Nvidia stock investors! 

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock continues to make investors wealthier, and there was more positive company news from the UK this week.

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

See how much retirement income 5,502 Legal & General shares generate today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some sums to show how much pension income an investor could get by putting a lump sum…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying stock in Palantir or Tesla…yet

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla stock's flying again. Meanwhile, Palantir just continues to rise. Edward Sheldon sees appeal in both. But he’s not ready…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as the Bank of England holds rates!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to invest despite growing interest rate risks to UK shares. Here are two…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Up 17% this year with a 7.8% dividend yield, this FTSE 250 REIT looks attractive!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at a real estate investment trust on the FTSE 250 with an impressive dividend…

Read more »