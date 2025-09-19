Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as the Bank of England holds rates!

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as the Bank of England holds rates!

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to invest despite growing interest rate risks to UK shares. Here are two top stocks to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rising inflation poses a big challenge to investors buying and holding FTSE 100 shares. With prices tipped to keep rising — September CPI is widely tipped at 4%, up from 3.8% last month — the Bank of England (BoE) is taking a more measured approach to interest rate cuts.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday (18 September) that he expects “some further reductions” but that “the timing and scale of those is more uncertain now.” The BoE’s rate-setting committee chose to keep its benchmark rate locked by seven votes to two earlier in the day.

Policymakers seem to be taking a more measured approach to future cuts, which poses problems for many UK shares by, for instance, dampening business and consumer spending and pushing up borrowing costs.

But this doesn’t mean investors should temper their investing plans. Here are two Footsie stocks to consider in the current environment.

HSBC

Banks like HSBC (LSE:HSBA) can score a net positive from higher interest rates.

On the downside, elevated rates can dampen financial product demand and result in greater loan impairments. But crucially, they also provide a boost to retail banks’ net interest margins (NIMs).

These are a key measure of profitability that gauge the difference betweeen the interest banks pay to savers and what they charge borrowers.

This doesn’t necessarily make UK-focused banks like Lloyds strong buys though, given the weak outlook for the domestic economy. But it gives the outlook for HSBC, which has significant operations in Britain and exposure to another 56 international markets, an extra shot in the arm.

I like this particular FTSE 100 bank because of its large exposure to fast-growing Asian economies. This provides greater long-term share price and dividend potential in my book.

City analysts are expecting HSBC’s earnings to rise 9% in 2025 and by a further 4% next year.

Unilever

Consumer goods manufacturers like Unilever (LSE:ULVR) can also be effective lifeboats when interest rates are higher.

These companies plough huge amounts of money into marketing their wares. This can be a drag on earnings, as can investment in product innovation (which sometimes don’t work out and come at huge cost).

But while these actions are ongoing risks, they may also make the brand portfolio more desirable and can support demand even when consumers feel the pinch. Substantial brand power also allows manufacturers to effectively hike prices to offset cost increases.

Encouragingly, Unilever boasts some of the world’s most popular brands including Axe deodorant, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Sunsilk shampoo and Comfort fabric conditioner. This makes it worth particular attention in my view. A whopping 3.4bn people use one of its products every day.

This mini list also illustrates Unilever’s focus on defensive segments like food, personal care, beauty and home care. This provides sales with added stability over time.

Like HSBC, the company also sells its products worldwide, thus limiting exposure to the UK and BoE policy. In total, it sells its products in 190 countries.

Accordingly, City brokers think the FTSE 100 company’s earnings will rise 30% year on year in 2025. Another 5% rise is tipped for 2026.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

UK shares: is there a reckoning coming?

| Christopher Ruane

2025 has seen the FTSE 100 index hit new all-time highs on multiple occasions. So, can UK shares still offer…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

These 2 dividend stocks have increased their annual income payments for multiple decades

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 stocks with brilliant track records of rewarding shareholders, but discovers they have very…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Down 35% in a month! Should I sell my Ocado shares and buy this FTSE 250 star instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken an absolute beating at the hands of Ocado shares. Should he give up and buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK delivers great news for Nvidia stock investors! 

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock continues to make investors wealthier, and there was more positive company news from the UK this week.

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

See how much retirement income 5,502 Legal & General shares generate today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some sums to show how much pension income an investor could get by putting a lump sum…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying stock in Palantir or Tesla…yet

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla stock's flying again. Meanwhile, Palantir just continues to rise. Edward Sheldon sees appeal in both. But he’s not ready…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Up 17% this year with a 7.8% dividend yield, this FTSE 250 REIT looks attractive!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at a real estate investment trust on the FTSE 250 with an impressive dividend…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s what the US Tech Prosperity Deal could mean for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Alan Oscroft

I keep wondering where the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price might go next, and the answer keeps coming back to me:…

Read more »