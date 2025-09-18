Interest rates and the FTSE 100: how are markets affected?

Our writer takes a look at how global interest rate decisions are affecting the share prices of various stocks on the FTSE 100.

Global markets shifted again this week as the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The move wasn’t exactly unexpected, but it still sent ripples across the FTSE 100. While the Fed chose to ease, the Bank of England has made the decision to keep rates steady, creating a contrasting backdrop for UK-listed companies.

The effect was already visible in early morning trading on Thursday, 18 September. Fashion retailers Next and JD Sports were among the biggest casualties, sliding 5% and 2% respectively. With borrowing costs still relatively high in the UK, discretionary spending looks under pressure, which doesn’t help retailers relying on consumer confidence.

Fresnillo also dipped after a run of strong gains, showing how sensitive commodities can be to interest rate expectations.

But it wasn’t all gloom. Some of the more defensive names surged ahead. RELX gained 3.5% in a single session, with Halma and Experian both climbing around 2%. These types of firms often attract investors looking for consistent revenue streams when markets feel uncertain.

That brings me to one stock I think is worth weighing up in the context of shifting interest rates: Intermediate Capital Group (LSE: ICG).

A focus on private markets

ICG is a specialist asset manager that focuses on private markets. It provides both debt and equity capital, acting as an alternative to traditional banks. In simple terms, it helps companies raise money in ways they might not be able to through conventional lending. This business model benefits when global borrowing costs become more favourable, as capital can flow more freely into private markets.

The group has been enjoying strong fundraising levels and assets under management (AUM) growth. Revenue and earnings have consistently beaten expectations in recent quarters, which has helped support a share price already up 11.5% this year.

Despite that rise, the stock doesn’t look expensive compared to peers. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 14, it’s broadly in line with the industry average.

One of the group’s most appealing traits for income-focused investors is its dividend record. The current yield sits at 3.7% and the payout ratio is a modest 52.7%. Payments are well covered by earnings and the firm has delivered more than two decades of uninterrupted dividends.

That’s the sort of track record many FTSE 100 investors like to check out when thinking about steady income streams.

My verdict

Intermediate Capital Group is the type of globally diverse business that is typically well-positioned to benefit from favourable rate changes.

Still, there are risks worth considering. Because ICG’s business revolves around private markets, it’s inherently exposed to cycles in investor sentiment and credit availability. If conditions tighten or fundraising slows, growth could stall. There’s also the possibility that rising defaults or underperforming investments could pressure profitability.

Even with strong margins today, investors should weigh up the fact that past resilience doesn’t guarantee future stability.

Still, I think it’s an interesting stock to consider in the FTSE 100, particularly as it combines consistent dividends with the potential to benefit from looser global financial conditions.

With the Fed easing and the Bank of England holding steady, the tug of war in interest rates might just play into the hands of alternative asset managers.