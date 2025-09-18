Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 overlooked small-caps paying juicy dividends for a second income

3 overlooked small-caps paying juicy dividends for a second income

Mark Hartley looks at three small-cap UK shares with attractive dividend yields. Could these overlooked names help build a reliable second income?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Everyone’s talking about blue-chip shares when it comes to building a second income. But smaller companies can often deliver even more attractive yields – if an investor’s willing to accept some added risk.

Small-caps don’t always come with the stability of the big names, but they can offer fatter payouts and the chance to uncover hidden gems. Of course, liquidity’s lower, so selling a position at the desired price isn’t always straightforward. That said, every so often, I spot smaller UK shares that combine generous dividends with reasonably strong financials. 

Here are two I think income-focused investors should weigh up. Both strike me as overlooked dividend plays that could sit neatly in a diversified income portfolio.

Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals (LSE: CAML) is a copper producer with operations in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. It’s not the kind of stock that usually dominates headlines, but the dividend yield is an eye-popping 12.7%. For investors chasing a second income, that’s going to grab attention. The  £247m company has also built a strong track record, paying dividends for 13 consecutive years.

Financially, it looks decent too. The dividend payout ratio stands at 83.8%, which is high but still within reason for a miner. On profitability, the net margin sits at 17%, and the balance sheet is almost debt-free – a rare strength in the sector. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.57, it even looks undervalued compared with peers.

But some risks can’t be ignored. Mining in emerging regions brings political and currency-related uncertainties. Any disruption in Kazakhstan or North Macedonia could directly hit production. The share price has also slipped 6.7% over the past five years, and investor confidence recently took a knock when Berenberg trimmed its price target from 180p to 170p.

Despite those challenges, I think Central Asia Metals is still worth considering for income hunters. The yield is hard to overlook, and the clean balance sheet gives it room to manage bumps along the road.

City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group (LSE: CLIG) shouldn’t be confused with the better-known City of London Investment Trust. This is the holding company behind the business, focused on running asset management operations.

It has a slightly lower yet still-healthy dividend yield of 8.52%, with an 11-year track record of continuous payments. Balance sheet strength looks reassuring, with low debt and an operating cash flow of £18.42m. Margins are also robust, which supports the sustainability of those payouts.

On the flip side, the dividend payout ratio sits at 113.4%, which is stretched. That’s the sort of number that makes me pause because it suggests future payouts could come under pressure if profits dip. The price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.58 also hints that the shares may be slightly overvalued compared with other asset managers. And unlike some small-caps, the growth potential looks limited, with the share price not expected to climb much.

Even so, with a yield comfortably above the FTSE 100 average and a solid financial footing, I think the £187m company’s another one worth checking out for anyone building a second income portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended City Of London Investment Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in just 12 months Aviva and Tesco shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hails a strong performance from both Aviva and Tesco shares, but questions whether these FTSE 100 stocks can…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 2 UK shares priced at under £1 offer huge 10%+ dividends

| Alan Oscroft

Double-digit dividend yields from these depressed UK shares aren't guaranteed. But they're big enough to be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt cheap BT share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run, the BT share price still looks pretty good value, says Harvey Jones. But can the FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This forgotten FTSE 250 defence stock trails Babcock and BAE Systems shares. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Defence shares have been rising across the board but some have been rising faster than others. Harvey Jones thinks this…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 5 investment trusts yield over 5%!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a handful of investment trusts that each have a dividend yield north of 5%. So what…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is now just the right time to consider Wizz Air that’s 74% below fair value with its share price down 30% from March?

| Simon Watkins

Wizz Air’s share price is still down from the continued grounding of some of its planes, but a ratings upgrade…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With a pivot to Europe away from the UK, are shares in this FTSE 250 smart travel tech firm about to soar?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 AI-driven travel giant is refocusing on the huge, liberalised European market as the UK centralises its own,…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

As the Next share price dips on H1 results, is it a chance to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Next share price has had a strong few years, but the company just cautioned us about the outlook for…

Read more »