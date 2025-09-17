Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 24% in 6 months, this is the best-performing fund in my SIPP in 2025

Up 24% in 6 months, this is the best-performing fund in my SIPP in 2025

Edward Sheldon has a large position in this actively-managed fund within his SIPP. And this year, it has generated strong returns.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I own quite a few different open-ended investment funds in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). And year to date, the majority of them have done well.

There’s a clear winner, however, this year. And that’s the Blue Whale Growth fund.

Brilliant returns

Launched just over eight years ago, Blue Whale is managed by Stephen Yiu, who is based in London. His focus is on high-quality growth stocks with strong financials and durable competitive advantages.

A concentrated fund, it only ever holds around 25 to 30 stocks. This allows Yiu and his team to focus on their best ideas.

Now, I’ve been invested in this fund since 2019 and while it has been volatile at times, it has done really well for me over the long run. Over the last year, it has returned about 30%, while over the last three, it has returned about 90% (according to Hargreaves Lansdown).

This year, it has experienced some volatility, but still managed to deliver great returns. Over the last six months, it has returned about 24%, which is impressive given that it experienced a near-20% pullback in late March and April.

Note that FTSE 100 and S&P 500 index funds have only returned about 9% and 12%, respectively, over that period. So, Blue Whale is really smashing index funds right now.

AI exposure

What has Yiu done right? Well, for a start he’s had significant exposure to the global artificial intelligence (AI) build out – one of the most powerful themes on the planet today.

Here, he has names like Nvidia, Broadcom, Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Taiwan Semi, and Oracle in the portfolio. All of these stocks have done really well recently as spending on AI has remained strong.

StockOne-year gain (%)
Nvidia51%
Broadcom122%
Oracle83%
Lam Research 57%
Taiwan Semiconductor57%

One name in particular worth highlighting is Lam Research, which makes sophisticated chip-making equipment needed to develop advanced AI processors. It has been a top-10 holding for the fund for a while now and this will have paid off.

Recently, the company provided strong earnings and guidance on the back of the global AI build-out. And since then, many analysts have raised their price targets for the stock.

Now, I’m not saying that this stock is not expensive today – it has shot up recently (it’s up 22% in a month) and now looks a little expensive. But it’s a good example of how Yiu isn’t afraid to back stocks that aren’t widely owned.

Note that he may not hold this AI stock forever. He is quite valuation focused so he could decide to take profits after its recent pop (which has pushed its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio up to around 27).

A winning strategy

Aside from the focus on AI, Yiu has benefitted from taking large positions in his best ideas, focusing on valuation, and looking for quality. This strategy – which has a resulted in a fund that looks very different to your average index – has really worked.

Looking ahead, I plan to stay invested in this fund. While it has its risks due to its concentrated nature, I think it complements index funds really well and is worth considering as a growth investment.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia, Lam Research, and the Blue Whale Growth fund. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lam Research, Nvidia, Oracle, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

These 2 UK stocks turned £10k into £50,000 in 10 years. Here’s their secret

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by two UK stocks that have delivered a 400%+ total return over the last 10 years.…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will an expected interest rate cut lead to a melt-up in the stock market?

| Andrew Mackie

With the US stock market at record highs and with investors so complacent, this Fool explains why he is not…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s how that could ultimately produce a £1,354 annual second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how putting £5,000 into a portfolio of carefully-chosen dividend shares could produce a long-term second income.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

This AI growth stock has a P/E ratio of 181. And I’m a buyer!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This growth stock looks very expensive using traditional valuation metrics. However, Edward Sheldon believes that it can still generate strong…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 55% this year, is AI stock Broadcom the next Nvidia?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has produced life-changing returns for many investors in recent years. Is rival Broadcom now about to do the…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,750 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build a high and rising passive income from a balanced portfolio of top FTSE…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 250 stock has 10x the gains of the index in the past year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 stock that has smashed the broader index performance, with momentum now that could…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This is how much dividend income I could make from another £10,000 invested in Aviva shares

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have consistently paid high dividends in the past few years that generate significant passive income – and they…

Read more »